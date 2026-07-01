How July CPI Data Could Make or Break Your 2027 Social Security Raise

Key Points

Many Social Security recipients are hoping for a larger cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027 than this year's 2.8% raise.

Recent inflation data has led to higher COLA estimates.

July's inflation reading actually counts in the COLA formula, making it more important.

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For seniors on Social Security, one of the most important announcements each year comes in October. That's when the Social Security Administration (SSA) typically announces an official cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

The purpose of Social Security COLAs is to help benefits keep up with inflation through the years. While it's too soon to know what next year's COLA will look like, estimates are pointing to a larger raise in the new year than the 2.8% COLA that came through this past January.

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If you're on Social Security, you should know that next month's inflation data plays a big role in determining what raise comes through in 2027. But even July's inflation reading won't tell the whole story.

Why inflation data from July matters

Social Security COLAs are specifically based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The SSA compares CPI-W readings from July, August, and September with the average from the same period a year earlier. If the index rises, benefits get to increase.

The most recent CPI-W reading came in at 4.4% year over year, reflecting a big rise in inflation that was spurred by the conflict in the Middle East. That increase has fueled expectations that next year's Social Security COLA could be considerably larger than this year's if inflation remains elevated through the third quarter.

Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security analyst, recently projected that the 2027 COLA could come in at 4.7%, assuming inflation remains near current levels through the summer. And if inflation levels pick up, seniors on Social Security could be in for an even larger raise in January.

The numbers could still change dramatically

Johnson's Social Security COLA estimate for 2027 might read like good news for seniors. But the reality is that her number could wiggle if inflation levels drop during the summer months.

Even if inflation accelerates in July or holds steady, if it drops during August and September, next year's COLA may not come in as high as 4.7%. So it's important to not get too caught up in any specific number you see.

And to be clear, if inflation ends up cooling over the summer, that shouldn't be regarded as a bad thing. Lower inflation levels mean lower prices. They may also mean a smaller COLA, but it's a trade-off.

All told, July's CPI-W is a key piece of data needed to determine what 2027's Social Security COLA will ultimately amount to. But it's only part of the big picture.

And even if analysts like Johnson update their numbers accordingly once July's CPI-W comes out, it will still be too soon to bank on a specific COLA. The only number you should rely on is the one the SSA releases itself once it has all of the data it needs for an official announcement.

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