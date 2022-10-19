How Jessica Sikora Is Supporting Teens in Finding Community Through Music

Jessica Sikora, Founder and CEO of SUPERBANDS, is dedicated to promoting positive mental health for teen music fans through wish-granting opportunities.

At a young age, Jessica was bullied in school, which led to a long mental health battle. In the midst of her darkest moments, she turned to music and found strength within that community, which instilled in her the idea that music can save lives. Thus, she decided to turn her personal experiences into a national mission by starting SUPERBANDS, an organization aimed at building an online community to support young people in finding a sense of belonging through music.

We asked Jessica about the founding story of SUPERBANDS, the one thing she wished she’d known before starting her company, and how she defines success.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on SUPERBANDS?

A: As a teenager, I struggled with bullying at school. It led to severe depression and suicidal ideations from as young as 13. Every day after school, I would hide in my bedroom, spending hours listening to music from my favorite artists and bands. Their lyrics took me away from my reality, and the bands themselves helped me feel less alone. I counted down until the next album release or concert, and these small countdowns encouraged me to live another day. Even though they didn’t know my name, it was these bands and their songs that saved my life—and they became the superheroes I so desperately needed to get me through the hardest days. I wanted to create a community of hope that I once longed for, a way of empowering those who feel lonely in their own struggles, and a place where we can all celebrate the soundtracks of our lives.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”? If yes, in what ways has this contributed to your journey as an entrepreneur?

A: Growing up, I always felt different. I struggled to fit in and especially as a teen, I desperately wanted to be surrounded by friends. Unfortunately, I dealt with a lot of mental health issues like depression and suicide attempts at a young age. But it was these difficult experiences that drove me to start SUPERBANDS. Though I didn’t have any business experience or connections that could help bring this organization to life, my own experience finding hope and strength in music empowered me to put everything I had into making this dream a reality.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Not at all. I was always the shy kid. I never raised my hand in class, and struggled to make friends at school because I was always so self-conscious of the way I looked and spoke. I never could have imagined that I would be running an organization of my own as an adult, speaking in front of crowds, pitching my story to donors and foundations, and being an advocate for the teens who struggle with their mental health just as I once did. This journey came about so organically, and it’s amazing how magical life can be if you just listen to your heart.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting SUPERBANDS?

A: I wish I had known that it is okay to not know what your path forward will look like. When I first started SUPERBANDS, I was so overwhelmed by all of the things I didn’t know or couldn’t do that it was almost paralyzing. It took me so long to gain momentum with the organization because I felt lost in this journey. It wasn’t until I started to just trust the process and most of all, trust myself, that I started to gain momentum. I now try to look ahead two or three steps, versus trying to plan 10 or more steps in advance, and allow the path to unfold as I go. It’s not only less stressful, but it’s also been so much more exciting!

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The hardest part of this journey has been trying to build momentum and to grow support. I am just a “normal” girl from a small town in New Jersey—I don’t come from a wealthy family so any financial support fell on my own shoulders, and breaking into the music and entertainment industry had to come from cold pitches and emails. It’s been a tough journey of clawing my way to prove myself and the work that SUPERBANDS is doing.

The most rewarding part of building SUPERBANDS has, without a doubt, been having the opportunity to grant wishes for teen music fans and give them the chance to truly feel like a VIP, especially during their own hard times. Looking back on 13-year old Jessica, she would have loved to receive an experience from an organization like SUPERBANDS, and I hope I’ve made her proud.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: I used to think that success for me and for SUPERBANDS meant seeing the organization’s name on a billboard or up in lights. But now, success is not just about the big milestones, but the small ones too. Success is reading a letter from a recipient of one of our wishes about what the experience meant to them. It is hearing from donors and foundations about the power of our work. It is establishing partnerships with organizations and companies that are doing good for the world. Success has evolved as the organization has grown, and as I have grown as a leader.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: If I had the chance to tell my younger self something as I was starting SUPERBANDS back in 2014, it would be to never lose sight of the bigger picture: to bring hope to teenagers during some of the most difficult days of their lives. It can be so easy to get caught up in the negatives, to be overwhelmed with the failures and setbacks, and to get discouraged—but to keep this mission at the forefront is so empowering, even on the hard days. I would tell her that the struggles are worth it, because you’ll change lives through music.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: It’s definitely been a roller coaster ride. It’s been years of many ups and downs, with so many unexpected twists and turns. I’ve had moments of my heart pounding with excitement, and many other moments of crying at my desk in disappointment or overwhelm. But I would not trade this for the world, and I absolutely would do it all over again. I can’t wait to see what is next for SUPERBANDS!



