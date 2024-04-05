How the Japanese Yen Turned into the New Fear Gauge

The Japanese Yen is becoming more sensitive to dips in the US stock market. Every time the market drops lower the Yen catches a bid and the two markets turn into a mirror image of each other.

Yen is well known as a safe haven and often appreciates in risk-off environments. However, lately it has become more skittish, rallying sharply at any modest sell-off in stocks. The below chart shows how the JPY/USD rate has reacted to a >1.5% daily fall in the Nasdaq 100 since the pandemic.

You can see that lately the reactions have become more pronounced as the correlation during down days went from near zero in 2022/2023 to -35% in 2024/2025. I believe there are three reasons for this.

The dominant theme in markets has changed. In 22/23 the story was all about interest rates. When rates are the dominant factor the trajectory of the stock market and the USD run counter to each other. As a result, during this time the correlation between the Nasdaq and the Yen was often positive. Since 2024 however, the narrative has changed to AI and the risk of over-inflated valuations. When tail risk becomes the dominant narrative the haven status of the Yen is key and this causes the correlation with equities to turn negative. This is exaggerated by the continued growth of the Yen carry trade. With trillions borrowed in Yen and then invested in US assets, any spike in the price of the Yen can wipe out the increasingly slim profit margins available. Holders of the carry trade, and anyone who wants to piggyback off the likelihood of it unwinding, are quick to buy back the Yen at the first sign of trouble.

These factors have contributed to Yen becoming more of a VIX-like fear gauge, spiking as markets turn lower. Of course, there are other factors that influence the price of then Yen, but lately this has become increasingly dominant.

For the ART Strategy this presents a risk and an opportunity. Nasdaq and Yen are our two traded markets and so when their absolute correlation increases, it reduces the diversification effect and pushes up the realized volatility of the strategy. This is a development we are monitoring carefully

However, if there is a market crash, the outsized reaction in the Yen could be highly profitable and would act as a further hedge against any downside risk in the Nasdaq. This relationship gives the strategy greater protection in a market stress situation.

Overall, I would warn investors to keep an eye on this. If we do get a sharp downturn in stocks, watch the Yen, it could go north in a hurry.

