How is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Placed Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 30, before market open. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share. Though stable in the past 30 days, it suggests 3.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Moreover, the consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,789 million, indicating a 0.8% fall from the year-ago period.



We note that this beverage company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average surprise of 3.5% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors

Keurig Dr Pepper’s solid productivity, merger synergies and cost-containment efforts are likely to have contributed to second-quarter performance. In addition, increased demand for beverages in the wake of coronavirus has been aiding the company’s Packaged Beverages segment. However, management at its first-quarter earnings call on Apr 27 has said that sales in aforesaid segment are projected to remain almost flat in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The company projected sturdy performance in carbonated soft drinks and juices category will be fully offset by weakness in premium water as well as the convenience and gas channels.



Moreover, the company estimated coffee segment sales to increase in mid-single digits in the second quarter on the back of increased consumption in at-home channels, with more and more people working from home. This is likely to have offset the declines in the away-from-home channels, which remained a key headwind in the first quarter.



For its Latin America Beverages segment, Keurig Dr Pepper projects net sales to be about flat on a constant currency basis on modest impact of the pandemic. The metric at the segment is anticipated to decline mid-teens for the second quarter owing to unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange translations. Management also expects sales for the Beverage Concentrates segment to decrease mid-teens, driven by a drab fountain foodservice business due to continued sluggishness in the restaurant and hospitality space. Meanwhile, the company expects total net sales to remain flat in the second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Although Keurig Dr Pepper carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of -3.23% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kellogg K presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Newell Brands NWL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.