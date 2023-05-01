How is Kellogg (K) Positioned Ahead of Q1 Earnings Release?

Kellogg Company K is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,957 million, suggesting a jump of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1 per share. The projection suggests a 9.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Kellogg has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. This snacks and convenience food company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.9% in the last reported quarter.



We expect first-quarter revenues to grow 3.6% to $3,805.9 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to decline to $1.

Kellogg Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Kellogg Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kellogg Company Quote

Factors to Consider

Kellogg has been gaining from revenue growth management, momentum across snacks and emerging markets as well as recovery in the North America cereal business. Management expects price realization, momentum in its categories and solid brand plans to contribute to its net sales growth in 2023. This bodes well for the quarter under review.



Kellogg has been seeing the adverse impacts of input cost inflation stemming from global constraints and shortages. Escalated SG&A expenses have also been a concern. These factors may have affected Kellogg’s profits in the first quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kellogg this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Kellogg has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for SYY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $18.7 billion, which suggests a jump of 10.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sysco’s bottom line has remained unchanged at 92 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 29.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at around $849 million, which suggests a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to 39 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of a loss of 15 cents. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Tyson Foods TSN has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.6 billion, which suggests growth of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings has risen by 2 cents in the past 30 days to 78 cents per share, implying a 65.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. TSN has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kellogg Company (K) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.