If you own cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or ethereum, you need to understand how it impacts your tax liability every time you buy, sell or earn it.

What Is Cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a decentralized, digital store of value and medium of exchange. It’s not a currency with any physical tokens, like dollar bills, and it lacks any centralized governmental oversight.

Instead, cryptocurrency relies on encrypted, distributed ledgers—so-called blockchain technology—to record and verify all transactions. Think of blockchain ledgers as a constantly updated checkbook that tracks every transaction ever made in a given cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2009. Today there are thousands of others in circulation, including bitcoin cash, litecoin, ripple and dogecoin.

How Is Cryptocurrency Taxed?

Crypto taxes are generally based on a 2014 IRS ruling that determined cryptocurrency should be treated as a capital asset, like stocks or bonds, rather than as currency, like dollars or euros. This decision has had major ramifications for people who own crypto, as it has opened them up to more complicated taxes.

The IRS may have chosen to tax crypto as a capital asset because of the way most people treat it, says Jeff Hoopes, an associate professor of accounting at the University of North Carolina and research director of the UNC Tax Center. “I assume [the IRS] decided this because most people hold crypto as an investment, and we tax the appreciation on capital assets held as an investment,” he says.

Capital assets are taxed whenever they are sold at a gain. If you hold your cryptocurrency for more than one year and sell it for more than you paid for it, you will incur capital gains taxes. If you hold it for one year or less and realize a gain, you’ll pay ordinary income taxes, which are taxed at higher rates than capital gains.

Let’s say you bought $20 worth of bitcoin and have held it for three years, as your investment rose in value to $200. If you decide to sell it, you’ll owe capital gains taxes on your gain of $180.

But if you bought $100 worth of bitcoin and it decreased in value over three years, to $20, you’d be selling at a capital loss. Though you’re not required to pay any taxes on capital losses, you could use the loss to offset other income up to $3,000 ($1,500 if married filing separately), to reduce your taxable income. You’d have the option of claiming a portion of the loss each year until you’ve exhausted the total amount.

If you received cryptocurrency as a form of wages, your employer will report it at fair market value on your stocks or mutual funds.

Did you convert or exchange one crypto for another? When you convert or exchange crypto—swapping bitcoin for ethereum, for example—you owe taxes on any gains made in the transaction. If you purchased $400 worth of bitcoin and used it to buy $1,000 worth of ethereum, you’d owe taxes on $600 in realized profit, even though you’re just exchanging one crypto for another.

While this might seem like a lot to track, don’t take any shortcuts with your cryptocurrency taxes. You should even consider hiring a tax professional.

“Taxpayers are required to report their crypto transactions on their tax returns,” says Jon Feldhammer, tax partner at Baker Botts. “The IRS is cracking down on this.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.