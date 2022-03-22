How Is Crypto Playing a Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

We speak with Jeremy Schwartz, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree, about how investors should position their portfolios in response to the conflict in Ukraine, rising inflation and a March rate hike. Schwartz also talks about why the current dynamics in Ukraine and Russia illustrate one of the main use cases of cryptocurrencies.



With inflation at its highest level in more than a generation, what are the factors behind this rise? And how long do you see this period continuing?



Certainly, supply chain issues are having an impact but bigger picture, the unprecedented money supply increase from the pandemic response is what is pressuring inflation higher. We see elevated inflation over the coming three years and think inflation will be stickier than the Fed has suggested.



With the Fed signaling that a March rate hike and many more may be forthcoming, how should investors consider positioning themselves?



We see the Fed having to hike interest rates aggressively through 2022 and 2023 and we believe inflation is going to be a longer lasting phenomenon than people realize. Floating rate treasuries and our ETF USFR deserve strong consideration to hedge duration during the interest rate hikes. WisdomTree believes USFR is the best positioned ETF for this next Fed hike cycle.



How is cryptocurrency playing a role in this type of economic environment? Do you see wider adoption of the digital asset taking place?



The current dynamics in Ukraine and Russia illustrate one of the central use cases of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Sanctions are hurting Russians who have exposure to the Ruble with significant losses of purchasing power happening. Being able to take your assets anywhere in the world on a mobile device and not relying on banks is an added catalyst for much of the global population to consider crypto assets, and bitcoin in particular.



How should investors evaluate the Russia and Ukraine crisis? How should they consider positioning their portfolios?



The major theme of the last six months has been towards lower-duration, high-dividend value and quality stocks. Our Senior Investment Strategy Advisor Jeremy Siegel believes the dominant theme for the markets over the coming weeks is the Fed and inflation, and not the Ukraine crisis. Stocks with strong cash flows and profitability metrics, especially those with pricing power, are likely to perform well in light of these inflation dynamics.



Stocks with pricing power are well represented in quality dividend-growth-focused indexes and strategies, and these indexes have weathered market volatility over the last three months quite well. The valuations of quality dividend growth stocks make them attractive over the short run, while their profitability metrics make them valuable over the long run.



