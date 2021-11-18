How is Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Placed Before Q4 Earnings?

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is likely to witness top line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 22, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $729.2 million, which suggests an increase of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, the company expects to report a loss for the quarter in review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 27 cents per share, which has remained steady in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted earnings of 25 cents per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 220.2%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Central Garden & Pet’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from favorable demand conditions. People have been indulging in pet adoptions amid the pandemic, leading to rising demand for pet-related products. The company’s pet unit is gaining from strong sales of dog and cat, distribution and small animal supplies.



In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s performance is likely to have gained from consumers’ growing interests in gardening. Individuals are picking up gardening projects as a hobby and for cultivation needs. Changes and shifts in demographics are creating new opportunities in gardening. As a result, demand for gardening-related supplies such as fertilizers and pots has continued to remain strong.



Central Garden & Pet has also been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing the supply chain and focusing on its marketing activities. Its Central-to-Home strategy bodes well too. These factors along with contributions from the recent buyouts, might have bolstered the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company has been encountering escalated SG&A expenses. The metric has been rising on account of higher delivery costs, warehouse and administrative costs, payroll-related costs as well as higher marketing expenses. Inflationary trends in labor and freight costs as well as key commodity prices are likely to have dented margins in the quarter under review.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Central Garden & Pet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Central Garden & Pet has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.00%.



Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share suggests an increase of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure



Costco’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $49.6 billion, indicating an increase of 14.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average



Fastenal Company FAST currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share indicates a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Fastenal’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, calling for an increase of 9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FAST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line uptick when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share suggests growth of 74.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure



American Eagle’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating an increase of 19.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. AEO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

