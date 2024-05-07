How is ACM Research (ACMR) Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

ACM Research ACMR is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



The company has been benefiting from its multi-product portfolio and growing customer base. Its strengthening foothold across international markets like the United States, Europe and Korea, strong China localization trend, increasing mature node investment in China, and new product cycles have been driving top-line growth.



The company’s strong market position across the semiconductor end market on the back of its differentiated technology is expected to have continued boosting its revenue growth during the first quarter.



The growing demand for the company's chiplet designs, driven by the rising AI trend, is expected to have aided it in capitalizing on growth opportunities present in the booming advanced packaging market. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the advanced packaging market is expected to hit $32.64 billion in 2024 and reach $45 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The increasing adoption of its flagship SAPS Tahoe and TEBO single-wafer cleaning products, driven by growing demand for single-wafer cleaning tools across various sectors, is expected to have bolstered the company’s overall performance in the quarter under review.



Strengthening Electrochemical Plating (ECP), Furnace and other technologies segment on the back of its patented plating technologies like multi-zone anodes for superior uniformity control, rubber-seal plating chucks for superior sealing, and vacuum pre-wetting of wafers, is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the first quarter.



Strong momentum across evaluation tools, including its Track and Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) platforms, is likely to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continuous recovery of shipment delays is expected to have positively impacted the total shipment growth during the quarter under review. For the first quarter, the company expects total shipments to be in the range of $235-$240 million, indicating year-over-year growth in the band of 163%-169%.



However, the negative impacts of U.S.-China trade policies are expected to have been a major concern.



Further, changes in the spending patterns of key customers and supply-chain constraints are likely to have hurt top-line growth during the first quarter.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ACM Research, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

Guidance & Estimates

For the first quarter, ACM Research expects revenues between $150 million and $152 million, implying year-over-year growth in the band of 102-105%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $151 million, indicating an increase of 103.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting growth of 106.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate has decreased by 13.9% over the past 30 days.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ACM Research has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, suggesting a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $1.09 per share.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Docebo is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCBO’s earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating growth of 88.89% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Blink Charging BLNK has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Blink Charging is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLNK’s loss is pegged at 26 cents per share, suggesting a significant rise from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 49 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.