How IOT's Connected Operations Platform Drives ARR and Retention?

Samsara Inc. IOT offers a connected operations platform designed to make physical workforces more data-driven. Samsara’s fiscal 2026 results reflect steady demand and deeper product adoption, with recurring revenue and large-customer growth supporting a land-and-expand strategy.

IOT’s Platform Basics and Subscription Model

Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform integrates data from its Internet of Things devices and enterprise applications and delivers it through dashboards, alerts, mobile apps, and automated workflows. The end-to-end stack includes the data platform, an application suite, and the devices that capture telemetry and video in the field.

Subscriptions are typically priced per asset and per application. Agreements are generally three-to-five years and include connectivity, cloud software access, application programming interfaces, support, and warranty. That structure encourages customers to standardize operations on one platform.

Samsara’s product velocity is accelerating and widening the platform’s addressable footprint with emerging products and AI agents expanding platform reach. Samsara’s AI agents are moving from Safety into Compliance, Maintenance, and Dispatch, with a broad showcase slated for summer 2026. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, multiproduct adoption remained strong in top new annual contract value (ACV) deals.

Samsara Inc. Price and Consensus

Samsara Inc. price-consensus-chart | Samsara Inc. Quote

Samsara’s Application Suite and Core Workflows

IOT’s application suite covers key workflows, including AI video-based safety, telematics, asset tracking, routing, commercial navigation, maintenance, connected training, and connected forms. These modules convert operational signals into actions such as safety coaching events, preventative maintenance triggers, and route and dispatch decisions.

The breadth supports consolidation by replacing siloed systems that often span safety, tracking, navigation, and maintenance, while keeping data and reporting consistent across teams.

IOT’s Customer Base and Where Demand Comes From

As of Jan. 31, 2026, Samsara had more than 23,000 core customers generating more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue, plus 3,194 large customers above $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Samsara expects the mix shift to larger customers to continue in fiscal 2027, implying an ongoing land-and-expand opportunity, higher lifetime value, and better sales efficiency.

The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, utilities and energy, public sector, and services. These verticals run asset-heavy, distributed operations where automation and real-time visibility can translate into measurable gains.

Samsara’s Upmarket Shift and Land-and-Expand Mechanics

Large customers rose to 3,194 in the fourth quarter from 2,771 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Annual recurring revenue from the $100,000-plus cohort reached $1.2 billion with 37% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2026.

Multi-product adoption is reinforcing stickiness to Samsara’s products. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, 96% of $100,000 annual recurring revenue customers used more than two products and 69% used more than three, supporting cross-sell and wallet-share expansion.

IOT’s FY26 Execution That Supports the Thesis

Fiscal 2026 revenue reached $1.62 billion, up 30% year over year, while annual recurring revenue exited at about $1.89 billion, up more than 30%. Net new annual recurring revenue was $432 million, up more than 21% year over year.

About 98% of fiscal 2026 revenue came from platform subscriptions, with the remainder from replacement devices, shipping, and professional services.

Samsara’s International Footprint and Integration Flywheel

The United States represented the majority of revenue at about $1.4 billion in fiscal 2026, while international operations contributed about 14%, supported by presence in Western Europe, Canada, and Mexico.

Samsara continues to invest in Europe with localization and resources, and non-US contributions to net new ACV reached a high level in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Samsara’s open ecosystem includes more than 350 integrations that connect operational data to enterprise resource planning, insurance, original equipment manufacturer, and back-office systems. These connections can lower switching costs and support expansion as customers add new workflows.

IOT’s Key Risks to Watch as the Platform Scales

Regulatory risk is meaningful because Samsara’s products can collect biometric data, live location, and user behavior data. Future requirements on privacy, storage, and collection could increase compliance burden or restrict certain deployments.

Upmarket exposure brings longer and less predictable sales cycles and higher sales effort, while competition remains intense from point solutions and larger vendors. Component cost inflation is another near-term variable, with NAND and storage cost inflation cited as a factor that can limit immediate gross margin expansion in fiscal 2027.

In this broader market, investors also watch platforms like Trimble Inc. TRMB in transportation software and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ via its Verizon Connect fleet management offering. The presence of credible alternatives keeps differentiation centered on integrated workflows, rapid deployment, and sustained multi-product usage.

Samsara sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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