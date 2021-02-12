How Investors Worldwide Are Benefitting from the Globalization of the Nasdaq-100®

As 2020 unfolded under the auspices of a global public health crisis, businesses and organizations had to adapt to the rapidly changing environment by adopting new technologies and processes. Companies that were well positioned for this movement were able to surmount incredible obstacles with some, in fact, having record-breaking years.

Many of those companies are components of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), the top 100 non-financial companies, measured by market capitalization, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The NDX chartered a breakneck pace of growth, making it through the March/April correction lows to record-setting highs.

The index leans heavy towards innovative companies that have become our “modern-day industrials,” and accelerated by the pandemic, they play an even greater role in our daily lives. These include names like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), as well as Netflix (NFLX), Zoom (ZM) and DocuSign (DOCU). Biotech companies, including vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA), are also well-represented.

Investors across the world have been able to benefit from NDX performance, thanks to the many exchange-traded products (ETPs) that track the Nasdaq-100 and which are offered globally. Let’s take a look at some highlights that the Nasdaq-100 and related ETPs have registered over the last year.

NDX performance lifts ETPs to new heights

The Nasdaq-100 has achieved considerable gains during a challenging year. It outperformed the S&P 500 every quarter in 2020 on its way to over 30% excess return for the year, something that hardly seemed imaginable when the pandemic began to take hold.

The NDX’s rising tide has lifted all the boats of the ETPs that track the index globally from a performance perspective. Additionally, there has been overwhelming interest in existing and new products tracking the Nasdaq-100.

In fact, there was over $6 billion of inflows into all Nasdaq-100-based ETPs globally in 2020, excluding the Invesco QQQ, the index’s marquee U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF). Including QQQ flows, inflows topped $23 billion.

Some of those global ETPs that benefited from the rush of investment and interest were:

BetaShares Nasdaq-100 ETF (NDQ) — Australia

The BetaShares Nasdaq-100 ETF (NDQ) listed in Australia topped $1 billion AUD in assets under management for the first time during 2020, after being launched in 2015. But that wasn’t the end of the story: It continued to soar and ended the year at over $1.4B AUD.

Mirae Tiger NASDAQ-100 ETF (133690) — South Korea

The Tiger Nasdaq-100 ETF in South Korea has been around for over a decade, offered by Mirae Asset MAPS Global Investment Co. In 2020, the ETF increased almost 7x: going from under $70 million in AUM to ending the year with over $500 million. Over $330M of that increase in assets was due to new inflows.

MOSt Shares NASDAQ-100 (MOSTNDX) — India

Motilal Oswal’s MOSt Shares NASDAQ-100 ETF listed in India experienced an exponential rise in prominence, similar to the turn in fortune for its Mirae counterpart in South Korea. MOSTNDX rose from around $20M in assets at the start of the year to just under $250M by year-end, with most of its rise coming from new investor interest and inflows.

DWS Xtrackers NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF - Europe

Kicking off 2021, the Nasdaq-100 family welcomed the Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF is listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra in euros (XNAS GR) and on the London Stock Exchange in US dollars (XNAS LN). Commenting on the launch, Simon Klein, DWS’s Global Head of Passive Sales, said, “As investor portfolios evolve to be positioned for the post-Covid-19 innovation economy, we expect demand for our extremely competitively priced Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF to be high.”

What’s causing the surge?

The Nasdaq-100 has been able to post such impressive numbers thanks to the performance of its component stocks and the acclaim many have gained amid the pandemic. Some of the success stories include:

Zoom : In what seemed like a matter of months, “Zoom” became standard shorthand for a video call. Zoom, which debuted for trading in April 2020, enjoyed a meteoric rise in profile as it became the default platform for socially distanced family chats, business meetings and online trivia nights. Now, on the back of that strength, Zoom is planning a secondary share sale priced at 10x its IPO, having grown nearly 400% in 2020.

: In what seemed like a matter of months, “Zoom” became standard shorthand for a video call. Zoom, which debuted for trading in April 2020, enjoyed a meteoric rise in profile as it became the default platform for socially distanced family chats, business meetings and online trivia nights. Now, on the back of that strength, Zoom is planning a secondary share sale priced at 10x its IPO, having grown nearly 400% in 2020. Tesla (TSLA) : Tesla surpassed Facebook (FB) in market cap during 2020, making it the fifth-most valuable U.S. company, joining its Nasdaq-100 compatriots’ Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft (MSFT). Tesla’s stock gained more than 700% in 2020.

: Tesla surpassed Facebook (FB) in market cap during 2020, making it the fifth-most valuable U.S. company, joining its Nasdaq-100 compatriots’ Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft (MSFT). Tesla’s stock gained more than 700% in 2020. Moderna : One of the biggest success stories of 2020 was Moderna. Historically, it’s taken years to develop vaccines and bring them to market. Moderna was one of two companies to do the unthinkable and have a safe, effective vaccine ready for distribution by the end of 2020 under the pressures of COVID-19 — a herculean effort. As a result, MRNA grew more than 430% by year-end.

: One of the biggest success stories of 2020 was Moderna. Historically, it’s taken years to develop vaccines and bring them to market. Moderna was one of two companies to do the unthinkable and have a safe, effective vaccine ready for distribution by the end of 2020 under the pressures of COVID-19 — a herculean effort. As a result, MRNA grew more than 430% by year-end. Peloton (PTON): With gyms closed, more people sought at-home exercise alternatives. Already a leader in connected fitness, Peloton became a powerhouse as consumers clamored for its innovative bike, which allows users to stream live classes and connect with friends à la social media. Like Moderna, Peloton’s stock rode 2020 to more than 430% growth.

New NDX-tracking ETPs being introduced

New product listings are a strong indicator of the strength NDX-tracking ETPs saw in 2020. In fact, 20 ETPs tracking Nasdaq-100 indexes were launched globally in 2020, ranging from ETF to exchange-traded note (ETN), as well as 1-beta, currency-hedged, leveraged and inverse, and options-based.

This growth has been driven by the intention of market democratization and ensuring that more investors across the world have access to the Nasdaq-100 in their local market. Some examples of new ETPs include:

Invest in the Nasdaq-100 from anywhere in the world

The Nasdaq-100 continues to drive success for portfolios across the world. And amid such challenging conditions, its component companies have proven resilient and successful, poised for even more growth as the global new normal emerges.

Thanks to the number of ETPs listed across the world, global investors have the opportunity to gain cost-effective and diversified exposure to these leading companies and the innovative ones that are reshaping daily life.

Interested in licensing a Nasdaq-100 ETP in your locality? Contact us today.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2021. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.