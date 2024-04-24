How Investors Should Look at Boeing (BA) After Earnings

Boeing (BA) initially jumped higher this morning on better than expected earnings, though the stock has given up some ground as I write this. The aerospace giant posted an adjusted loss of $1.13 per share versus expectations for a loss of $1.76 on revenue of $16.57 billion, a comfortable, if not spectacular beat of the consensus estimate for $16.23 billion.

Still, with the stock initially opening well in the green, it raises the question if this is a buying opportunity. Instead, if the rally does continue, I would view it as an opportunity to sell.

For any company, the most important element of an earnings report in terms of how it impacts the stock is how the numbers stack up against expectations. Analysts’ estimates are usually priced into a stock before a release. So, a beat of those estimates causes a pop while a miss can cause a significant drop. There are obvious problems with that.

First, those estimates skew hugely in one direction. The chances of an average of multiple guesses at EPS being spot on are, of course, minimal, but in an average quarter, around three quarters of companies beat estimates. That suggests a fundamental flaw in how they are calculated. However, the system as it stands does no harm and gives equities a boost in most quarters, so there is no incentive to change it. Secondly, a comparative analysis of earnings can be deceptive, something particularly relevant when you consider BA this morning.

To put it simply, not as bad as expected is still bad. Forget the comps for a moment. Before adjustments, and on an absolute basis, Boeing lost $355 million in the first three months of 2024, burning through $3.9 billion of cash reserves as their all-important commercial airplane unit revenue dropped 31% from last year on significantly lower deliveries. I suppose that output decline may be considered a blessing when you consider that they lost money at a rate of close to 25% on every plane they produced, but increased volume would go a long way towards improving those negative margins.

The problem is that that increased volume may be hard to come by. Conscious of passenger safety or, as some more cynical folks might say, their image of public safety, many airlines are now looking at sourcing aircraft elsewhere. As United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby put it back in January after the door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 10, they are looking at “build(ing) a plan that doesn’t have the Max 10 in it."

That is a problem for Boeing. Airlines plan plane deliveries years, maybe even decades, ahead, but those plans can be changed, and while Airbus, Boeing’s main competitor, can’t meet the massively increased demand right now, they will add capacity if their customers’ long-term plans change.

Some airlines may be forced to stock with Boeing for now, but it will leave a bad taste in their mouth, so a long-term recovery by Boeing is far from guaranteed.

I said a similar thing in an article in January. Then earnings caused a downturn in the stock, but I recommended selling. That worked out, as BA was trading at around $211 even after that drop, as compared to around $170 today. Over the last three months, the problems at Boeing have become worse, not better. That is why a jump in the stock on what are still awful numbers for a quarter is so clearly an opportunity to sell if you hold the stock, and certainly not a reason to buy.

