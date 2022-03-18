How Investors Should Evaluate Post-Pandemic Rallies in Cruise Line Stocks

The last two years have been incredibly unkind to cruise ship operators. As if the pandemic dragging on weren’t enough, the recovery and then Russia’s aggression pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, increasing operating costs significantly. Unsurprisingly, industry stocks are still trading at fractions of their pre-covid prices, but they have rallied occasionally when conditions improve slightly, only to collapse again with each new crisis. They are currently in one of those rallies and the question for investors is -- can it be sustained?

In the past, including as recently as last December, I have been skeptical of post-pandemic rallies in cruise line stocks. Two of the three stocks I spoke about in that piece, Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CUK), are back around the levels they were at the time, while the other, Royal Norwegian (NCLH), is trading around 9.5% lower than it was then. Unlike three months ago, though, this rally looks like one that investors should consider joining, at least in the case of one of them.

I had two main objections back then. The first was that I didn’t believe that many people would want to cruise after experiencing covid. Confining yourself to an enclosed space with thousands of strangers seemed an unappetizing prospect to me, and I assumed it would be to others, too. I was wrong to some extent. Booking numbers have recovered remarkably quickly, but they still haven’t been enough to overcome the second problem I had with cruise stocks back in December – liquidity.

Obviously, a sustained hit to passenger numbers at a time of rising costs due to global inflation and the probability of rising interest rates in response to that inflation, hit the industry hard. Cruise lines are capital intensive, which is a posh way of saying that big boats don’t come cheap. Companies in the industry are always heavily indebted, which is fine with a healthy cash flow and ultra-low interest rates, but that can quickly become a problem when either one changes, let alone both together.

Right now, changes in those conditions are hitting two of the above-mentioned stocks hard. Both RCL and NCLH have liquidity issues, as evidenced by their current ratios. The current ratio is a simple measure of short-term assets compare to liabilities. If it is at or greater than 1, the company is considered solvent. If not, there are problems. The current ratio for NCLH is 0.83 and for RCL it is 0.49. I should make it clear that I’m not saying that those companies are going under or anything, it’s just that with the jump in fuel costs keeping the pressure on, they may look to raise more capital before too long. Whichever way that’s done, whether through debt issuance or an equity sale, it would put pressure on their stock, regardless of potential for improvement.

That is less of a risk for CUK. Their balance sheet doesn’t look great, either, but it is not as bad as the others. They have a current ratio of 0.97. Still below 1, obviously, but not an immediate cause for concern, and more importantly, they have cash on hand that represents more than twice their losses over the last twelve months. If we assume, as is reasonable, that the next four quarters will be better than the last four, they have a good chance of getting through this without any urgent need to raise capital.

If that is the case, then CUK at around one third of its pre-covid levels looks like a reasonable buy. The downside, should cruise lines in general run into yet another problem, is less drastic than that of their competitors, while having at least as much upside. Based on the “can’t catch a break” recent history of the industry, there are still significant risks to the trade but buying CUK with the intention of holding the stock for a while looks like a decent strategy at this point.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.