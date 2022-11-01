How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Diamondback Energy?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Diamondback Energy (FANG) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $6.50 a share, just six days from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2022.

Diamondback Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +0.63%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $6.50 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45. FANG is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FANG is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Exxon Mobil is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 7, 2023. XOM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.26 a share 98 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exxon Mobil is $3.24, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.7%.

FANG and XOM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

