How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider New Fortress Energy?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. New Fortress Energy (NFE) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.14 a share 11 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 8, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.14 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1 Zacks Consensus Estimate, New Fortress Energy has an Earnings ESP of +14.38%. Investors should also know that NFE is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NFE is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Enphase Energy is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 14, 2023. ENPH's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.19 a share 109 days from its next earnings release.

Enphase Energy's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.73% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, NFE and ENPH could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

