How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Consumer Staples Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider PepsiCo?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. PepsiCo (PEP) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.89 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 12, 2022.

PepsiCo's Earnings ESP sits at +2.96%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.89 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. PEP is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PEP is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Beyond Meat (BYND).

Slated to report earnings on November 9, 2022, Beyond Meat holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$1.04 a share 58 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat is -$1.11, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +5.88%.

PEP and BYND's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

