How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Computer and Technology Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Twilio?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Twilio (TWLO) earns a #2 (Buy) 14 days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 3, 2022, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.38 a share.

Twilio's Earnings ESP sits at +1.94%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.38 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.39. TWLO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TWLO is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is RingCentral (RNG).

Slated to report earnings on November 9, 2022, RingCentral holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.51 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

For RingCentral, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 is +0.76%.

TWLO and RNG's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

