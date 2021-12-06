How Investors Can Find Value Stocks After the Drop

In trading and investing, as in life, there are very few things that are certain. One such thing is that at some point, market declines will end and reverse. Every crash or drop in history, no matter how dramatic or justified, has been followed by a recovery that ended with markets higher than their previous highs. The question, of course, is always when that bounce back will come. For long-term investors though, timing it exactly and picking the bottom is not just impossible, it is also irrelevant. When stocks in solid, successful companies fall they can be picked up for profitable long-term holding, even if they head lower still in the short-term.

If you read what I wrote three weeks ago and took a more defensive stance or hedged your portfolio to some extent, you will have some available cash, and there are a couple of signs that now may be a good time to start deploying that money. The first is that after falling around five percent from the highs, the S&P 500 seems to have found a bottom at a round number, 4500.

The second is that after an initial panic, the selling seems now to be more focused. Everything fell initially in the scare around omicron but now that the panic has subsided, things are settling into a more logical pattern. Selling is now concentrated in high P/E growth type stocks that got a bit overextended, and yet other, value type names, have fallen further than the general market in the initial rush to sell.

One example would be retailers. Macy’s (M) for example, is 27% below its high achieved three weeks ago and now has trailing and forward P/Es of just over 10. Even given omicron and the signaled change in direction from the Fed a case can be made that with the holiday season approaching, and with consumers looking to be in a spending mood, a bounce back in that stock looks imminent.

Another to consider would be discount retailer Kohl’s (KSS). There are some other factors at play here with activist investor Engine Capital suggesting that the company commit a kind of ritual suicide by either selling or separating out their e-commerce division but, however that story plays out, there is evident value at current levels. Kohl’s too can benefit from the holidays and trailing and forward P/Es of around 8 and 9, respectively, make it attractive. Even if the Engine Capital story fades as it likely will (the hedge fund only owns around 1% of the stock, after all), the publicity will force management to make some adjustments that could prove to be of long-term benefit.

I also like some domestic-focused airlines at this point. International travel will be affected by omicron for a while, but U.S. travelers are adjusting to post-covid flying and that too could get a boost from the holidays. Stocks such as Alaska Air (ALK) and Southwest (LUV) hit their highs back in the spring but fell significantly again over the last three weeks. With oil dropping back to reduce fuel costs, investors will look at these names as representing value and it looks reasonable to expect them to recover at least the recent losses over the next few weeks, making this a decent entry point.

We are still experiencing volatility at this point, so a single day jump such as we are seeing this morning doesn’t tell us too much. What matters is where that recovery is focused, even if it does turn out to be only temporary. On that basis, value names that have both short- and long-term bullish outlooks such as retailers and domestic airlines can be nibbled at by investors to take advantage of the certainty that at some point, things will get better.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.