How Investors Can Choose Esports Teams Wisely

By Austen Zane

The esports industry is undergoing a rapid expansion. “There will be 29.6 million monthly esports viewers in 2022, up 11.5% from 2021,” Insider Intelligence predicts. Competitive video gaming is becoming more and more integrated into pop culture, which is fueling “explosions in esports investment and revenue.” Newzoo, an analytics and market research firm, expects the industry to hit $1.8 billion in revenue this year.

The growth is likely to continue well into the future. “Young gamers between the ages 18 to 25, who are digital natives, watch 34% more esports than traditional sports,” CNBC noted recently.

Before the pandemic, multiple surveys found that majorities of teens and young kids participated in and/or watched competitive gaming. The pandemic accelerated this movement. Stuck at home for large blocks of time amid Covid-19 lockdowns, people turned to esports.

“Gaming quickly emerged as one of the most popular activities during the initial outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic as user engagement and spending surged between February and April of that year,” Statista reports.

Fans of traditional sports also had reason to turn to the new virtual world. Most major sports events shut down, making esports the closest available thing. And while the reopening of sports events is bringing some of those sports fans back, all signs point to continued growth of esports even post-pandemic.

This makes the industry, as one column put it, a “multi-billion dollar opportunity for forward-thinking investors.” But investors need to be more than just forward-thinking. They need to be discerning and careful. The fact is that for now, most esports franchises are not raking in profits.

As Digiday reports, a debate about this broke out recently. Guy Beahm, a major figure in online gaming who has 2.3 million Twitter followers and goes by the alias “Dr Disrespect,” tweeted, “Unless you’re Faze, esport orgs don’t make money. Period.” Faze was a reference to FaZe Clan, which has taken steps to become the first esports company to go public.

Whether or not FaZe stands alone, the fact is that most esports franchises are not yet profitable. So which ones will deliver investors the best bang for their buck?

As an esports native and commercial analyst, I have examined franchises to see what makes them more or less successful. Essentially, esports has to mimic the dynamics of traditional sports – literally creating a parallel universe of business initiatives. Here are the key drivers of success that investors should look for.

Building communities

Being a Yankees or Broncos fan is about much more than rooting for the specific players at any given moment. It means entering a community of like-minded people who celebrate wins and face defeats together. These communities bond over things related to the team even when the sport is not in season -- the choice of new players, trades, coaching and managing decisions, and lots more.

Successful esports franchises must do the same. They can help build hype around a game by playing up the idea of community. They hold online events for fans to get the first look at upcoming changes. They make star players available to fans and increase direct interactions. They create exciting online conversations in which fans’ voices are heard. They also hold in person events in local communities for fans from the same city or town to get to know each other.

They also go heavy on merchandise, designing things people will want to buy, wear and carry. “Merch” turns people into walking billboards, providing free marketing. When you see an esports brand logo everywhere, expect business growth to follow.

Acting like media companies

Successful esports franchises provide more content than just live sporting events. They act like media companies, constantly churning out new pieces of content. Across all social platforms, they create interesting, watchable videos. They create stars out of top players and help them increase their reach. They create virtual worlds and 3D experiences.

They also venture into the realm of popular variety streamers and content creators from outside of esports, who can help them reach broader audiences. Brands have these influencers do live commentating on tournaments or games, joint streams with a team’s professional esports players, and more.

They attract viewers into an entire online ecosystem of branding in which the franchise itself always remains relevant and entertaining.

Drawing big sponsorships

Corporate sponsorships are a crucial source of revenue in the sector. As esports.net put it, “which deals come and go are an indication of the health” of an esports business -- and some sponsorships can “redefine the industry.”

Discerning companies will act like discerning investors and want to support esports brands that have the strongest reach. This means not only having a large number of viewers, but having relationships with viewers that make them feel connected to the brand.

When considering an esports investment, look for a franchise that is being innovative and creative on all these fronts and winning sponsorship support from corporations as a result. The more you focus on these elements, the greater your likelihood of seeing positive returns.

Austen Zane is a commercial analyst and graduate of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

