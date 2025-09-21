How Investing Just $20 a Day Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Key Points If you have enough time and you can be diligent, it's quite possible to become a millionaire.

Low-fee index funds can help you get there.

Be sure to use IRAs and/or 401(k)s if you can, as well, for tax-advantaged growth.

So you'd like to be a millionaire. Who wouldn't? It would be especially good to be a millionaire by the time you retire -- if not a multimillionaire. For many people, this is far more achievable than they may think -- though it will take time and diligence.

Read on to learn how you might be able to become a millionaire by retirement. (And note that even if you can't quite get there, you may still be able to significantly strengthen your financial condition.)

Becoming a millionaire by retirement

There's no single formula that everyone can use to become a millionaire by retirement, because there are several factors to consider for each of us. For starters, how far away is retirement? In general, it will be far easier for a 35-year-old than a 60-year-old.

Another important factor is how much you've got socked away already. If you're halfway there, with a $500,000 nest egg, you'll have less work to do than someone who's starting with zero. And by the way -- if you are starting with zero or with very little, don't feel too bad, because you're not alone. At all. Check out the table below, featuring data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute's "2024 Retirement Confidence Survey":

Amount in Savings and Investments* Percentage of Workers Less than $1,000 14% $1,000 to $9,999 8% $10,000 to $24,999 7% $25,000 to $49,999 7% $50,000 to $99,999 11% $100,000 to $250,000 14% $250,000 or more 38%

Below is another eye-opening table, showing how you can amass a million dollars, or some other amount, over time. It shows how money grows, using an average annual growth rate of 8% -- which is a bit conservative, given that the stock market has averaged annual returns of close to 10% over many decades. Yes, you might average 12% or more over your investing period, but don't count on that. Hope for the best but prepare for less-than-ideal results.

Growing at 8% For $7,500 Invested Annually $15,000 Invested Annually 5 years $47,519 $95,039 10 years $117,341 $234,682 15 years $219,932 $439,864 20 years $370,672 $741,344 25 years $592,158 $1,184,316 30 years $917,594 $1,835,188 35 years $1,395,766 $2,791,532 40 years $2,098,358 $4,196,716

If you invest $7,500 annually, that's about $20.55 per day -- though, of course, you'd likely be adding money every few weeks or months, not every day. If you're able to swing $15,000 per year, that would cost you around $41 per day.

Note, too, that most people won't be socking away the same sum each year. Most of us experience fat years and lean years, so sock away a lot when you can and less when you must. Remember that the dollars you invest earliest are the most potent, as they have the most time to grow.

How to invest to become a millionaire by retirement

Your next question might be: How should I invest my money in order to become a millionaire? Well, you could focus on growth stocks, which can grow much faster than the overall market, but plenty of them are overvalued when you invest and some will flame out. So if you take this route, we recommend investing in at least 25 companies and aiming to hold for at least five years.

Alternatively, you can take on less risk and still enjoy solid returns by just sticking with one or more simple, low-fee index funds.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI)

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT)

There are other great index funds, too.

And as you invest, be sure to make good use of tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s. They can help your money grow more efficiently.

