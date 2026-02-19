How Investing Just $12 a Day Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Key Points

Compound growth can help you earn exponentially more over time.

Consistency is key to maximizing your earnings in the stock market.

Giving your money a few more years to grow means you can afford to invest less per month.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retiring a millionaire is a lofty goal, but it's simpler than it might seem to achieve with the right strategy.

Thanks to compound growth, time is your most valuable resource when building long-term wealth. The sooner you can get started contributing, the less you'll need to invest each month to see life-changing earnings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you want to retire with $1 million or more, it might take just $12 per day. Here's how.

The simplest way to generate wealth

Exactly how much you can earn in the stock market will depend on where you invest.

Generally speaking, your asset allocation should gradually shift as you near retirement. When you're younger and have more time to let your portfolio recover from volatility, you can afford to be more aggressive with your strategy. As you head into retirement, then, your portfolio might lean more conservative to protect against market downturns.

For simplicity's sake, let's say that you're earning a 10% average annual return on your investment. This is in line with the market's long-term average, and while you likely won't earn 10% returns every year, the highs and lows over decades can average each other out.

If you're investing $12 per day -- or around $4,380 per year -- while earning a 10% average annual return, here's approximately how much you could accumulate over time:

Number of Years Total Portfolio Value 20 $251,000 25 $431,000 30 $720,000 35 $1,187,000 40 $1,939,000

To reach $1 million, you'll need to invest consistently for around 35 years. Investing slightly more per month could help you reach that goal sooner, or you could give your money a few more years to grow with smaller monthly contributions.

For example, investing $20 per day could result in earnings of around $1.2 million after 30 years, assuming all other factors remain the same. Or you could contribute $6 per day to accumulate just under $1 million after 40 years.

Consistency is key

It generally takes decades of consistent investing to build a substantial amount of wealth in the stock market, and time is often more valuable than the amount you contribute each day or month.

No amount is too small to begin contributing to your retirement fund, and it's better to start now with small amounts rather than wait a few years until you can invest more. No matter how much you can afford to contribute, every dollar counts on your path to building a healthy nest egg.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.