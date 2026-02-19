Markets

How Investing Just $12 a Day Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

February 19, 2026 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Katie Brockman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Retiring a millionaire is a lofty goal, but it's simpler than it might seem to achieve with the right strategy.

Thanks to compound growth, time is your most valuable resource when building long-term wealth. The sooner you can get started contributing, the less you'll need to invest each month to see life-changing earnings.

If you want to retire with $1 million or more, it might take just $12 per day. Here's how.

Person looking at a tablet and smiling.

Image source: Getty Images.

The simplest way to generate wealth

Exactly how much you can earn in the stock market will depend on where you invest.

Generally speaking, your asset allocation should gradually shift as you near retirement. When you're younger and have more time to let your portfolio recover from volatility, you can afford to be more aggressive with your strategy. As you head into retirement, then, your portfolio might lean more conservative to protect against market downturns.

For simplicity's sake, let's say that you're earning a 10% average annual return on your investment. This is in line with the market's long-term average, and while you likely won't earn 10% returns every year, the highs and lows over decades can average each other out.

If you're investing $12 per day -- or around $4,380 per year -- while earning a 10% average annual return, here's approximately how much you could accumulate over time:

Number of Years Total Portfolio Value
20 $251,000
25 $431,000
30 $720,000
35 $1,187,000
40 $1,939,000

Data source: Author's calculations via investor.gov.

To reach $1 million, you'll need to invest consistently for around 35 years. Investing slightly more per month could help you reach that goal sooner, or you could give your money a few more years to grow with smaller monthly contributions.

For example, investing $20 per day could result in earnings of around $1.2 million after 30 years, assuming all other factors remain the same. Or you could contribute $6 per day to accumulate just under $1 million after 40 years.

Consistency is key

It generally takes decades of consistent investing to build a substantial amount of wealth in the stock market, and time is often more valuable than the amount you contribute each day or month.

No amount is too small to begin contributing to your retirement fund, and it's better to start now with small amounts rather than wait a few years until you can invest more. No matter how much you can afford to contribute, every dollar counts on your path to building a healthy nest egg.

