How Investing Just $10 a Day Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Key Points It's very possible to amass $1 million by retirement investing just $10 per day -- but only if retirement is far away.

You can still amass a hefty nest egg over a shorter period, though.

And depending on your expenses and when you retire, $1 million may be far from enough.

The headline for this article is pretty enticing -- just $10 per day and you could retire a millionaire! I have some good news and some bad news for you, though. First, the good: Someone investing $10 per day, which is $3,650 per year, can amass a million dollars by retirement. Now the bad: It will take a long time.

Still, read on because even if you don't have a very long time before you retire, you may be able to amass far more than you thought you could.

How to amass a million dollars

Let's start with some math showing you how money can grow over time, depending on how much you invest and for how long. I will use an annual growth rate of 8% because over many decades, the stock market has averaged annual gains of close to 10%. So I'm being a bit conservative -- though, of course, it might turn out that I wasn't conservative enough.

Growing at 8% for $3,650 invested annually 5 years $23,126 10 years $57,106 15 years $107,034 20 years $180,394 25 years $288,184 30 years $446,562 35 years $679,273 40 years $1,021,201

See? It can be done -- $1 million amassed with the equivalent of $10 per day. The annoying thing about it is that it takes 40 years. If you're reading this at age 32, this could work for you. You might do it and retire at age 72 with that million.

Most of us, though, don't have 40 years before we retire. So here are some more scenarios to consider, in the table below, showing how much faster your money can grow if you can sock away more than $10 per day. Know that $7,500 invested annually is about $20.55 per day, and $15,000 is about $41 per day.

Growing at 8% for $7,500 invested annually $15,000 invested annually 5 years $47,519 $95,039 10 years $117,341 $234,682 15 years $219,932 $439,864 20 years $370,672 $741,344 25 years $592,158 $1,184,316 30 years $917,594 $1,835,188 35 years $1,395,766 $2,791,532 40 years $2,098,358 $4,196,716

Effective investing to reach a million dollars

Next, think about how you'll invest over all those years. Yes, you might chase growth stocks, but they don't always work out well. To play it safer, you might plunk most or all of your long-term dollars in one or more low-fee index funds. Many index funds are structured as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that trade on exchanges like stocks and passively track a particular index -- such as the S&P 500 -- holding the same stocks as the index and aiming to deliver roughly the same return.

Here are three very broad and basic ones to consider:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI)

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT)

If you want to aim for faster growth, perhaps devote some portion of your portfolio to some more aggressive ETFs. Below are some past returns for the ETFs above and some potentially faster growers:

ETF 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return 15-Year Avg. Annual Return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 15.29% 13.76% N/A Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 14.53% 13.12% 13.96% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) 12.45% 10.27% 10.13% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 12.35% 12.13% 12.51% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 13.55% 10.56% 12.13% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 18.85% 21.78% 19.79% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) 16.14% 16.44% 16.59% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) 15.84% 15.93% N/A Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) 16.79% 17.29% 17.17%

Just remember that these returns above are partly due to the overall market performing strongly. There will be periods of slower growth and even some down years for the funds above.

Will a million dollars be enough for you?

Finally, keep inflation in mind. If you're investing for 40 years and inflation averages about 3% annually, that's enough to shrink your money's purchasing power by some 70% during that period. So if you think you'd need $1 million to retire today, you might want to aim for $3 million or more.

For the best results, take some time to develop a solid retirement plan, and follow through on it to have a comfortable financial future.

