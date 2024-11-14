How to Invest in Aluminum Stocks (Updated 2024)

There are multiple entry points for investors looking to leveraging growth in the aluminum market, which itself offers exposure to growth in many industries.

Aluminum’s light weight, malleability and thermal conductivity has made it an essential base metal for a number of applications, especially in the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure and electronics.

Investors interested in gaining exposure to the upside in aluminum should understand their investment options, as well as the basic fundamentals of this industrial metal, including what’s aluminum driving supply and demand and the roles of bauxite and alumina in the aluminum supply chain.

​In this article

What is aluminum?

Aluminum is a silvery-white metal that is highly malleable, corrosion resistant and thermally conductive, as well as lightweight. On the periodic table, aluminum's chemical symbol is Al. It may be the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust; however, it rarely exists on its own naturally. More typically, it is found in aluminum silicates, which refers to minerals such as bauxite and cryolite.

Bauxite mines are a large source of the world's aluminum production. The bauxite is processed to obtain aluminum oxide, known as alumina. A colorless crystalline substance, alumina is sometimes used as a raw material in the ceramics and chemical processing industries. Its major use is as a starting material in smelters for the production of aluminum.

What is aluminum used for?

Aluminum has a wide range of uses, from food cans, foils and mirrors, to airplanes, electric vehicles and solar panels.

It is often alloyed with other metals, such as copper, magnesium, silicon, tin, zinc and manganese. Aluminum alloys are lightweight thanks to aluminum's low density, making them desirable for use in aircraft, spacecraft and EVs.

Its flexibility and conductivity have also made it useful for applications such as high voltage power cables for transmission lines. Aluminum is also used in certain electric vehicle batteries, namely lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide batteries, also called NCA batteries.

​Aluminum demand trends

Fortune Business Insights states that the global aluminum market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent between 2024 and 2032 to reach US$403.29 billion. The biggest driver of this growth will be the transportation sector, including aerospace, automotive and marine industries.

“This metal is highly preferred by automotive engineers and designers for its ability to reduce emissions and increasing fuel economy,” noted the research firm. “Electric vehicle manufacturers are incorporating this metal to reduce the weight of the vehicle and achieve a better driving range.”

For its part, Fact.MR estimates that the aluminum alloys market will exceed a value of US$327 billion by 2034. Cast aluminum alloys are now widely used in automotive and aerospace applications, the research firm's report highlights, and growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the use of aluminum-tin alloys. This segment is expected to be a major growth driver for cast aluminum alloy sales going forward into the future.

Some of the biggest markets for aluminum are the United States, China and Germany. Aluminum alloys for infrastructure development and aircraft manufacturing are major sectors of demand growth in the United States. For China, its massive EV manufacturing industry is seen as a major source of demand growth for aluminum alloys, whereas in Germany, the broader automobile manufacturing industry is seen as a significant driver of demand growth.

Aluminum supply trends

The aluminum supply chain is complex due to the steps involved in the metal's production.

The top aluminum producing countries are China, India and Russia. Worldwide aluminum production was 70 million metric tons (MT) in 2023. China, the biggest aluminum producer, produced 41 million MT — a record high for the second consecutive year. The country’s aluminum output is nearly six times higher than that of India and Russia combined.

Reuters attributed China’s record production in 2023 to “strong operations in some of China's main producing regions, amid profitable conditions, and new projects, chiefly in the northern Inner Mongolia region, that came online.”

In terms of bauxite mine production, China ranks third behind Australia and the Republic of Guinea. Together, they represent 72 percent of the 400 million MT of bauxite produced globally in 2023. However, Australia and Guinea export the majority of their bauxite output to China.

It’s easy to see why the Asian nation has significant control of global aluminum supply. Investors interested in the aluminum market would do well to keep an eye on market trends in China as they can have an outsized role in influencing prices for the industrial metal.

However, supply from China has faced restrictions in years past — notably, the Chinese government has implemented anti-pollution policies that have affected its aluminum industry, which generates significant pollution. This has also led it to

But that's not the only weight on China's aluminum output. Higher energy prices have prompted Chinese smelters to slash aluminum production (an energy-intensive process) as a cost-cutting measure. China’s ongoing drought has also continued to strain the nation’s hydroelectric energy generation, and in turn its energy-intensive aluminum production.

Not surprisingly, the constraints on energy increased aluminum prices beginning in 2021 to levels not seen in over a decade. And this trend continued throughout 2023, resulting in a 9.1 percent boost in aluminum futures prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, reported Reuters.

For 2024, China is expected to post another record year of aluminum production due to more ample energy supply. The country’s hydropower reservoirs have benefited from heavy rains this year, resulting in a 22 percent increase in hydro generation in the first eight months of the year, reported Bloomberg. China also has vast stockpiles of coal to power its aluminum smelters if its hydropower fails to meet demand. As of November 7, 2024, aluminum futures prices were up more than 15 percent since the start of the year.

How to invest in aluminum

There are a number of entry points for investing in the aluminum market, including bauxite mining stocks and aluminum stocks, aluminum ETFs and aluminum futures. We take a look at each of those ways to invest in molybdenum below. All data and information was current as of November 7, 2024.

Aluminum, alumina and bauxite mining stocks

Aluminum and bauxite mining stocks are arguably the best place to start when investing in the metal. There are a number of publicly traded mining companies with shares listed on major global exchanges. The companies below had market capitalizations above $10 million when data was retrieved.

Vertically integrated aluminum companies

Alcoa (NYSE:AA )

Alcoa, one of the world’s top aluminum producing companies, is active across the aluminum value stream, from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminum smelting and recycling. The company has 28 operations across nine countries, including the Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines in Western Australia and the Juruti and Poços de Caldas bauxite mines in Brazil. Alcoa is also known for its high-quality aluminum products including billet, foundry, rod and slab as well as its patented alloys.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum is a major producer of standard-grade, high purity and value-added primary aluminum products and the sole producer of aluminum used for US fighter jets. It has three aluminum smelting facilities in the United States: Hawesville, Sebree and Mt. Holly. Its Grundartangi plant in Iceland has one of the lowest carbon footprint aluminum smelters in the world. The company also operates the Jamalco bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Jamaica.

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY,SWX:NHY)

Norsk Hydro is another major aluminum producer with diverse assets across the value stream. The Norwegian company has significant bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Brazil, including the Paragominas bauxite mine and Hydro Alunorte refinery. The company’s value-added aluminum products serve numerous industry applications, including automotive, construction, marine and electronics.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto is another global leader in the aluminum market with a vertically integrated value chain. Whether wholly owned or through joint ventures, the company has four bauxite mines across Australia, Brazil and Guinea; four alumina refineries across Australia, Brazil and Canada; 14 aluminum smelters across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and Oman; and seven facilities across the US and Canada producing recycled aluminum.

South32 (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF)

South32 is an Australia-based diversified metals and mining company with aluminum at the core of its global operations. The company is mining bauxite and refining alumina at Worsley in Australia and at the Mineração Rio do Norte mine in Brazil. Its aluminum smelters are located in South Africa, Mozambique and Brazil. South32’s Hillside aluminum facility in South Africa is the largest in the southern hemisphere.

Bauxite mining and alumina companies

Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources is developing its wholly owned Minim Martap bauxite project in the Central African nation of Cameroon. The bauxite mining company completed a bankable feasibility study in 2022 which outlines a total resource of over 1 billion MT of high-grade bauxite with estimated annual production of up to 6.4 million MT. In 2024, the project was granted a mining license and mining convention allowing for the mining and exporting of alumina and bauxite.

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals is fast-tracking its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia toward production. The project has a mineral resource estimate of 3.5 million MT at 25.1 percent alumina, for a contained 880,000 MT of alumina that can be converted to HPA. HPA is a high-value product used mainly in LED lighting, micro-LED screens and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries.

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining is producing bauxite at its wholly owned Bauxite Hills mine in Queensland, Australia. In production since 2018, the mine produces a high alumina bauxite, which the company ships directly to offtake partners in China to be further refined into alumina and aluminum. Metro’s bauxite is used in electric vehicle and mobile phone components.

Aluminum product manufacturers

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace is a leading producer of aluminum products for the aerospace, commercial transportation, defense and space industries. Its forged aluminum wheels are staples of the commercial trucking and mass transportation industries.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum is an American manufacturer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products for the global automotive, aerospace, engineering and packing industries. It produces value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products at a dozen facilities across the United States.

Reliance (NYSE:RS)

Reliance was founded in 1939, and today is North America’s largest metals service cente company and a leading global provider of value-added metals processing services and metal products. Its aluminum products include extruded aluminum for building and construction applications as well as in the electrical and packaging industries.

Aluminum ETFs

For those investors not wanting to put all their eggs in one basket, exchange-traded funds are also a great play in the aluminum space. Here are a few to get you started.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (ARCA:DBB)

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund tracks the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return. It offers exposure to a basket of key metals futures on the London Metals Exchange, including copper, zinc and aluminum. This fund is not for the newbie investor, but rather more sophisticated investors with a higher tolerance for risk.

iShares US Basic Materials ETF (ARCA:IYM)

iShares US Basic Materials ETF is an equity-based exchange-traded fund with exposure to producers in the aluminum market. While not exclusively focused on aluminum, the fund does track major aluminum equities such as Alcoa and Reliance.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ARCA:XME)

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining is an ETF that tracks the metals and mining sectors. This fund includes Alcoa and Reliance as significant holdings.

WisdomTree Aluminum (LSE:ALUM)

The WisdomTree Aluminum fund is an exchange-traded commodity designed to give investors total return exposure to aluminum futures. The fund tracks the Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex plus a collateral return.

Aluminum futures

Aluminum futures, a derivative instrument tied directly to the price of the actual metal, are another option for those interested in aluminum investing. Futures are a financial contract between an investor and a seller. The investor agrees to purchase an asset from the seller at an agreed-upon price based on a date set in the future.

Rather than intending to take possession of the material asset, investors speculating in the futures market are instead making bets on whether the price of a particular commodity will rise or fall in the near future.

For example, if you buy an aluminum futures contract believing the price of metal is set to rise, and your prediction proves correct, you could gain a return on your investment by selling the now more valuable futures contract before it expires. However, be advised that trading futures contracts is not for the novice investor.

Aluminum futures are available for trade through the London Metals Exchange (LME) and CME Group.

The LME offers aluminum futures quoted in US dollars, with each contract representing 25 metric tons of aluminum, and aluminum alloy futures in contracts representing 20 metric tons.

The CME Group offers a suite of aluminum products, including aluminum futures and its newest product, aluminum options. While an aluminum futures contract only allows for trading on the date specified in the contract, aluminum options can be exercised at any time before they expire.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2017.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Impact Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.