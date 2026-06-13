How to Invest in the AI Revolution Without Making Costly Mistakes

Many investors are buying shares of AI companies right now, and it's easy to see why. But there is a right and wrong way to set yourself up to benefit from the AI revolution, and in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel shares his framework.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 11, 2026. The video was published on June 12, 2026.

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Matt Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon and Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Datadog, Digital Realty Trust, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.