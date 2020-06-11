How Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

IntraCellular Therapies Inc. Price and Consensus

IntraCellular Therapies Inc. price-consensus-chart | IntraCellular Therapies Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have narrowed from a loss of 96 cents per share to a loss of 94 cent per share, while current year estimates have narrowed from a loss of $3.55 per share to a loss of $3.44 per share. This has helped ITCI to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Intra-Cellular Therapies. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.