How Interns Work With Our Offices Globally While Remote With Zaid Dar

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportuniy for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

We recently spoke with Zaid Dar, interning with the Finance-Global Operations Team and majoring in Accounting and Information Systems at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Tell us a little bit more about your role at Nasdaq.

My role at Nasdaq is an accounts receivable intern on the global operations team. I help out our accountants with tasks such as general ledger account reconciliations for unbilled accounts receivable and deferred revenue accounts. I’m also working on updating Nasdaq’s tax financial system, Vertex, to make sure everything is up to date and we have all the information we need.

Why were you eager to do an internship at Nasdaq?

I was eager to do this internship at Nasdaq because of how successful the company is. Everybody is aware of who Nasdaq is and that they operate virtual stock exchanges, so being able to say I worked here on my resume was a big reason that I accepted the offer. I also am a double major in accounting and information systems, but am unsure which field I would really like to pursue. This internship was perfect for me to gain experience in the accounting field to see if I wanted to continue after college.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

The most interesting thing I’ve learned is that Nasdaq is a very global company. Before I joined, I thought Nasdaq only operated in America and had minimal impact outside of America, so I was surprised to hear that they also operate plenty of exchanges worldwide. I love traveling and experiencing different cultures, so this was really exciting for me. I’ve already talked to people from Lithuania, Sweden, and Canada in my short time here!

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

I am currently working on a customer tax-exemption project. I am working on updating our system so that all of our tax-exempt customers have the correct certificate uploaded, and the customers that we no longer bill are removed from the system.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

I hope that I can complete my project and have our system fully updated by the time I leave. If possible, I also want to introduce a process that regularly updates the system.

Your advice for interns next year:

My advice for interns next year would be to always have a notebook and a pen ready at all times. Write down every piece of advice or instruction you are given, because plenty of times you forget what was said to you a few days prior. Having a notebook with that information is valuable and will make your life much easier. I would also advise interns to speak up, ask questions, and network with the professionals and other interns. Nasdaq gives its employees great resources, but you need to find the courage to effectively use them.