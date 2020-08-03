How Interns Participate In The Making of Nasdaq's Future

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportuniy for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

Today, we speak with Austin Roberts, an intern on the Index Portfolio Management Team from The University of Central Florida. Roberts is a rising senior majoring in Finance and minoring in Computer Science.

Tell us a little bit more about the department you sit with and your role at Nasdaq.

I am interning with the Global Information Services and working with the Index Portfolio Management (IPM) team. I help support the team by contributing to index evaluation revisions, and policy development. I am working with two other interns on multiple projects, but our focus has been on integrating policies for Nasdaq and its index investors to mitigate risk through our decisions on global exchange eligibility.

Why were you excited to complete an internship at Nasdaq?

Nasdaq is well-known around the world for its innovative edge it brings to the table so of course I jumped at the opportunity to work with them. Having the opportunity to contribute at a company that has such a big impact on the financial industry was a big goal of mine, and Nasdaq was there to help me achieve it.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

I’ve had the chance to learn so much about the history of Nasdaq and how they changed the direction of the finance industry. How Nasdaq got here means they tried new ideas, and to this day I feel supported in any new ideas I offer. Something important I learned from my team is that everything you do helps accomplish a common goal, and understanding the part you play will surge your quality of work.

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

I would say the most exciting project I have been working on is collaborating with the other interns on developing a policy that determines what global exchanges Nasdaq will list their indexes with. Our final product is meaningful to the group, and Nasdaq index investors as it will lead our teams business for the future.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

Since we we're restricted from being able to be in the office due to COVID I knew I had to improvise on networking and making myself a part of the team, regardless of being hundreds of miles away. My goal aside from learning about the industry was to try to make an efficient and collaborative work environment from home, and with such amazing people working here it was a walk in the park.

Your advice for interns next year.

By this time next year, I really hope you are able to experience a true Nasdaq office environment, it is something that can be taken for granted. Meet as many of the talented people at the company as you can, say “yes” to exciting projects you may not know much about, and challenge yourself in any way you can.