How is International Business Machines’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Information Technology Services Stocks?

With a market cap of around $232 billion, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) offers integrated solutions and services internationally. The Armonk, New York-based company operates through four segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and International Business Machines definitely fits that description. IBM is a multinational company that engages in addressing the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity with a platform-centric approach.

However, the technology and consulting company declined 5.8% from its 52-week high of $265.72. Over the past three months, IBM shares have surged 9.3%, surpassing the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s (FTEC) 8.3% decrease.

In the longer term, shares of IBM have surged 32.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming FTEC’s 9.9% gain over the same time frame. In addition, IBM also gained 13.8% on a YTD basis, whereas FTEC slipped 6.8% in the same period.

IBM stock has been trading above its 200-day moving averages since last year. Also, the stock has remained mostly above its 50-day moving average since late-June, last year.

Despite a slight revenue miss on Jan. 29, IBM's shares climbed by over 12.9% the following day due to its stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.92. The Software segment's 10.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $7.9 billion, driven by Red Hat’s 16% increase and Automation’s 15% rise, highlighted IBM’s successful focus on AI and hybrid cloud. Additionally, IBM reported a strong free cash flow of $6.2 billion and reduced its debt by $1.6 billion. Lastly, its bullish 2025 guidance of at least 5% revenue growth and $13.5 billion in projected free cash flow reassured investors.

Moreover, in comparison, its rival Accenture plc (ACN) performed weaker than IBM. Shares of ACN declined 9.5% over the past 52 weeks and also dipped 1.9% on a YTD basis.

Despite IBM’s strong price action over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $252.33.

