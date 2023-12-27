How Interest Rates Could Impact REITs In 2024 — Cohen & Steers' Rich Hill Weighs In

According to Rich Hill, head of Real Estate Strategy at Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS), the REIT sector is on the brink of a significant upswing in 2024. Hill points to a confluence of factors that are set to propel growth beyond historical averages, with the declining trend in both nominal and real interest rates playing a pivotal role in boosting the sector’s performance.

In a Wednesday appearance on CNBC's ‘Squawk Box,' Hill expanded on these views, discussing the real estate landscape for 2024, the impact of interest rates on REITs, and other key factors influencing the sector.

The current environment, characterized by improving credit markets and tightening credit spreads, further fortifies the outlook for REITs as attractive investment vehicles.

Real estate tracking ETFs: the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) the CharlesSchwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSE:SCHH), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLRE) and the iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) are popular ways to get exposure to the real estate sector.

Declining Interest Rates As A Cornerstone

The recent robust performance in the REIT sector can be attributed to the pivotal role played by declining interest rates. As nominal and real interest rates continue to trend downward in 2024, REITs stand to benefit from lower financing costs, making their yields more compelling to investors.

This trend not only enhances the appeal of existing REIT holdings but also stimulates demand for new investments within the sector. The persistently low interest rate environment is expected to continue into 2024, providing a favorable backdrop for sustained REIT growth.

Credit Markets and Tightening Spreads

A critical factor supporting the REIT sector’s positive trajectory in 2024 is the improvement in credit markets and the tightening of credit spreads. The favorable conditions in credit markets contribute to increased accessibility to capital for REITs, enabling them to pursue strategic acquisitions, development projects, and other value-enhancing initiatives.

The tightening of credit spreads is indicative of reduced credit risk, reinforcing investor confidence in the sector. As credit markets continue to show signs of strength, REITs are positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions, driving performance beyond historical averages.

Office REIT Dynamics

Valuations within the Office REIT sector have experienced a dip, prompting investors to scrutinize the evolving office environment more closely. Rich, in his analysis, unpacks the nuances of this dynamic landscape, providing valuable insights that serve as a guide for investors navigating the complexities of the Office REIT sector.

As remote work trends reshape traditional office dynamics, the sector is presented with both challenges and opportunities. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for crafting a nuanced investment strategy within the broader REIT landscape.

The 2024 outlook for the REIT sector is characterized by a favorable confluence of factors, including declining interest rates, improving credit markets, and the evolving dynamics within the Office REIT segment.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE), Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) and Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) are 3 popular ways to get exposure to the Office REIT space.

Investors who are well-positioned to leverage these trends might find opportunities for growth that potentially exceed historical averages. As the market adjusts to evolving economic conditions, a knowledgeable and flexible strategy in REIT investments could offer considerable returns for astute investors in the upcoming year.

