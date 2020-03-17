How Insurers Will Weather the Coronavirus Storm

Insurance companies and hospitals are in the front lines, but the outlook for their stocks may not be so bad, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Matt Borsch.

Insurance companies and hospitals are in the front lines of the response to the novel coronavirus that has upended life in the U.S. and across the world, but the outlook for their stocks may not be so bad, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Matt Borsch.

In a research note published Tuesday, Borsch wrote that the cost of providing care to patients suffering from Covid-19 will be balanced by the cancellation of other procedures. That could flatten the impact for managed-care firms, though the math may be different for companies with a major exposure to Medicare, as older people appear to be more vulnerable to the virus.

For hospitals, the cancellation of elective procedures and a higher proportion of Medicare patients might mean lower revenues, but the range of the potential impact is hard to judge, Borsch wrote.

“Despite very significant uncertainty, we lean optimistic for these stocks on a sector-relative basis, given their defensive characteristics, while also being mindful of downside scenarios given their direct exposures,” he said.

The S&P 500 Managed Health Care index is down 22.3% so far this year, slightly less bad than the broader S&P 500, which has fallen 24.7%. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector is down 18.2%, buoyed a bit by a number of biotech stocks that have offered promising responses to Covid-19. Meanwhile, hospital stocks have taken a tremendous beating, with Tenet Healthcare (ticker: THC) down 63.8% this year and HCA Healthcare (HCA) down 45.9%.

As Barron’s wrote in early March, analysts generally don’t expect the pandemic to have a significant impact on the valuations of the country’s largest health insurance companies, or on hospital companies.

In his note, Borsch said that insurers like Humana (HUM), which is heavily invested in the Medicare Advantage program, may be more exposed than its peers. He wrote that insurers with a larger focus on Medicaid, like Centene (CNC) and Molina Healthcare (MOH), could be “best positioned.”

For companies more focused on commercial insurance, the broader economic downturn threatened by the virus could be the bigger issue. “Commercial would have less but would be more exposed to the potential economic collateral damage in higher unemployment and thus lower enrollment,” Borsch wrote. “Medicaid does best here as less exposed to COVID-19 and also best positioned as counter-cyclical to the economy.”

For hospitals, Borsch said that the impact depends on factors that are still evolving. “One possible outcome is that hospital occupancy would be higher but total reimbursement (and margins) lower if payer mix skews to Medicare, as would seem likely,” Borsch wrote.

