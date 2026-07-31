How Insperity Is Adapting to AI and a Rapidly Changing PEO Market

Insperity, Inc. NSP is trying to rebuild growth momentum at a time when demand for outsourced human resources support is becoming more complex.

The opportunity is clear: small and midsized businesses still need help with payroll, compliance, benefits and workplace-safety risks. The harder question is whether Insperity can convert that demand into profitable growth through HRScale, its Workday partnership and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Insperity Targets a Fast-Growing PEO Market

The global professional employer organization market is expected to reach $189.8 billion by 2034, reflecting an 11.1% compound annual growth rate. That forecast supports Insperity’s long-term positioning in outsourced HR services.

Demand is being driven by small and midsized business growth, complex payroll and employment rules, workers’ compensation costs, workplace safety needs and employee-related litigation risk. These pressures make full-service HR outsourcing more relevant for companies without large internal HR teams.

NSP Uses Pricing to Offset Employee Softness

Insperity’s second-quarter revenues increased 2% to $1.7 billion even as average paid worksite employees declined 1% to 305,764. The offset came from a 3% increase in revenue per worksite employee on higher pricing.

That pricing discipline matters because employee growth remains muted. Management’s margin recovery plan relies on pricing and client retention, benefit plan and policy changes, and operating expense management to protect profitability while benefits costs remain elevated.

Insperity Invests in HRScale and AI

Management is focused on restoring worksite employee growth momentum through a refined sales motion, HRScale progress and AI initiatives. These efforts are intended to support sales and retention after a first half shaped by margin recovery actions.

HRScale is central to the technology strategy. The solution combines Insperity’s HR expertise with Workday Human Capital Management capabilities, while the broader offering includes payroll, performance management, recruiting, expense management, organizational planning and other cloud-based tools.

NSP's Workday Spending Begins to Decline

Insperity’s operating expenses fell 8% year over year to $211 million in the second quarter. Expenses related to the Workday strategic partnership declined to $8 million from $14 million a year earlier.

Lower implementation spending can help operating leverage if the platform continues to support growth initiatives. The strategic value remains tied to whether HRScale can improve Insperity’s appeal to growing and middle-market companies.

Insperity Faces Cost and Competition Pressures

Industry growth does not remove execution risk. Gross profit declined 3% to $217 million in the second quarter, and gross profit per worksite employee fell 1% to $237 as benefits costs per covered employee increased 5%.

Insperity, Inc. Gross Profit (TTM)

Insperity, Inc. gross-profit-ttm | Insperity, Inc. Quote

The competitive set is broad. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP operates in payroll, human capital management and professional employer organization services, giving clients another national outsourcing option. Paychex, Inc. PAYX also serves small and midsized businesses with payroll, human resources, retirement and insurance services, reinforcing the need for Insperity to differentiate on service quality, packaging and technology.

Insperity's Scores Frame the Trend Opportunity

The bottom line is that Insperity has exposure to a growing PEO market and is investing in tools that could make its offering more scalable. Still, the near-term setup is not clean because employee softness, benefits costs and competitive pressure remain part of the story.

NSP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That rank suggests the stock lacks a clearly favorable near-term earnings-revision signal, even though the longer-term industry and technology themes remain relevant.

The Style Scores add nuance. A Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A support the view that the stock has favorable growth and blended style characteristics, while a Value Score of B is also constructive. The Momentum Score of D, however, reflects weaker near-term momentum and helps explain why the opportunity has not yet become an unequivocal investment signal.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.