How Innovation is Strengthening Helen of Troy's Brand Portfolio

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is relying on innovation as a key lever to strengthen its brand portfolio. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted product development and digital capabilities as central to its brand-building strategy, noting that products offering style, utility and personalization continue to resonate with consumers.



The company is accelerating launches aimed at addressing evolving consumer preferences. In Home & Outdoor, Hydro Flask expanded its Micro Hydro franchise with additional sizes and introduced redesigned soft coolers and totes focused on enhanced comfort and durability. OXO is broadening its presence into adjacent categories such as food storage and feeding, while Osprey continues to expand its technical pack offerings for hiking, backpacking and travel.



Innovation remains a major driver in Beauty & Wellness. Revlon’s VersaStyler, launched exclusively at Walmart, has seen early demand surpass expectations with its time-saving all-in-one design. Curlsmith introduced the Curl Fit Reviving Mist, while Olive & June expanded its assortment with new press-on nails featuring hand-painted charms and seasonal colors. Several beauty brands also received recognition through Glamour’s 2026 Best of Beauty Awards.



Beyond product introductions, Helen of Troy is investing in AI-enabled solutions, automation and social commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop and Meta Shop to strengthen consumer engagement. The company is also enhancing analytics and advanced planning capabilities to improve responsiveness and support innovation-led brand development.



These initiatives have been reflected across brands, including Revlon, Olive & June, OXO and Hydro Flask, where new product introductions and consumer engagement efforts were notable during the latest quarter.

Helen of Troy’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 13.2% in the past month compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s growth of 0.7% and 3%, respectively. HELE has also outperformed the S&P 500 index’s decline of 0.8% during the same period.

HELE Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is Helen of Troy a Value Play Stock?

HELE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64X, notably below the industry and the sector’s average of 19.34X and 16.68X, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

HELE P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Top-Ranked Stocks

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products worldwide. It holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken and Prepared Foods. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.7% and 1.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.5% and 5.8%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.