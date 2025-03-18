How Is Ingersoll Rand's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), based in Davidson, North Carolina, provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. With a market cap of $33 billion, the company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," IR fits this bill perfectly. As a leading industrial machinery company, IR manufactures and sells air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and others under the ComAir, Emco Wheaton, Garo, Ingersoll Rand, and Nash brands.

Active Investor:

Despite its strengths, the stock has fallen 21.8% from its 52-week high of $106.03, recorded on Nov. 25, last year. IR stock declined 15% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.5% fall during the same time frame.

IR has declined 11.7% over the past six months and 8.3% over the past 52 weeks. In contrast, XLI has surged marginally over the past six months and 8.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the stock.

IR has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since mid-December, indicating a downtrend.

IR stock surged 1.3% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 13. The company reported a 4% increase in its revenues, which amounted to $1.8 billion. Additionally, IR’s EPS came in at $0.81, successfully meeting the Wall Street EPS estimates. The company expressed an optimistic outlook for 2025, with an expected 3% to 5% growth in its revenue and a 3% to 6% increase in its adjusted EPS.

IR’s rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), is in the lead, with its shares plunging 4.7% over the past six months and marginally over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 14 analysts in coverage. Its mean price target of $103 represents an upside of 24.1% from the current market prices.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.