How Inflation Has Impacted the Price of Your McDonald’s Lunch Over the Last Decade

It’s no secret that dining out, ordering takeout or having food delivered costs more than preparing food at home. The average restaurant meal costs $16.28 vs. the same food prepared at home, which costs $4.23, according to data from Top Nutrition Coaching.

But how much has the price of fast food risen in the past decade?

Between 2014 and 2024, menu prices at popular fast food chains have risen between 39% and 100%, according to new data released by FinanceBuzz.com.

McDonald’s is the biggest culprit of raising prices in the past decade. It is also the most popular fast food restaurant based on sales volume, according to data collected by QSRMagazine.com.

Some McDonald’s prices have risen faster than others. A medium drink still provides value, only rising 25% in the past 10 years, from $1.29 to $1.61. But a medium-sized order of fries now costs $3.79, compared to the $1.59 price in 2014, a 138% increase.

If you want to save money by ordering a meal, get ready to shell out $11.99 for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal or $10.99 for a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal. These items increased by 122% and 83%, respectively. The beloved Big Mac hasn’t experienced quite such a high price jump. The sandwich cost $3.99 in 2014 and now costs $5.99.

Fortunately, you can still snag a Happy Meal for under $5 (barely.) The children’s favorite, which includes a choice of hamburger or 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, child-size fries, apple slices, a drink and a toy, costs $4.99. Back in 2014, it would only set you back $2.99 to put a smile on your child’s face, food in their belly and a plastic toy in their hands.

Overall, the prices of McDonald’s food has risen an average of 100% in the past ten years, which is roughly three times the rate of inflation in general, according to CPI data. That makes eating at home an even smarter financial choice today than it was 10 years ago.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Inflation Has Impacted the Price of Your McDonald's Lunch Over the Last Decade

