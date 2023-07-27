How Inflation and Higher Rates Are Impacting Private Real Estate

Every industry is dealing with the consequences of higher inflation and interest rates. Private real estate is no exception as construction and financing costs have soared. For Private Equity & Real Estate News, Peter Benson shares how the industry is grappling with these challenges and whether it will start to impact returns.

Although inflation has been trending lower for the past few months, builders continue to grapple with higher insurance costs especially in certain coastal markets. Many are finding that insurance rates have doubled or tripled in certain cases especially as incidents of extreme weather increase.

Another headwind has been an increase in property taxes as many local governments are dealing with lower tax revenues. Overall, rents have not increased enough to offset these additional costs, resulting in less income for landlords. Additionally, there is a glut of multifamily units that are coming online in major markets, leading to less opportunity to raise rents. Further, rents are at a historically high level relative to income which is also an indication that they cannot be further increased.

Many private real estate fund managers are dealing with the challenging environment by prioritizing cash management to ensure that they have enough reserves to get through the current environment and take advantage of dislocations that emerge in the coming months.

Finsum: Private real estate operators are dealing with a very challenging environment given that rents cannot be further raised, while rates are elevated. Another burden is that insurance costs have doubled or tripled in many cases.

