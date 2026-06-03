How Index "Gaming" Around S&P Additions Could Hurt Passive Investors -- and Smart Ways to Defend Your Portfolio

Key Points

Index additions can briefly inflate stock prices, creating risks for buy-and-hold S&P 500 investors.

Investors can blunt these distortions using equal-weight ETFs, stricter indexes, or customized accounts.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF ›

Index reconstitutions can distort prices, creating risks for passive S&P investors when hot new names join at stretched valuations. Learn how equal-weight funds, stricter indexes, and customized accounts may help manage these pressures in the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Dan Caplinger has positions in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and Meta Platforms. Robert Brokamp, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.