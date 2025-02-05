How To Immediately Save Money on Groceries in 2025

With the onset of 2025, many Americans have started focusing on meeting their New Year’s resolutions by improving their finances. Whether they intend to pay down their debt, hit a savings goal or stick to a budget, they all have something in common: They need to eat.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that food prices rose 2.4% from November 2023 to 2024. This increase means it will only get harder to meet your financial goals in 2025 if you don’t have a food-buying strategy. Here are some tips to help you immediately save money on your groceries.

Use Grocery Delivery Services Wisely

Delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash offer you the convenience of buying groceries without leaving home, and they’re becoming increasingly popular. Research found that more than 150 million Americans are going online for their groceries. While this may free up your time, it may also cost you more than you realize.

According to FinanceBuzz, individuals who use a grocery delivery app spend 24% more than those shopping in person. The inflated price comes from extra taxes and fees for delivery and service. If you’re trying to save on food costs, heading to the store and picking out groceries yourself is one option for it.

However, using grocery delivery apps can help you save money if used wisely. By selecting your groceries online and having someone else pick them out for you, you’re reducing the possibility of spending more on impulse buys or limited-time offers you might be tempted by at the physical store. And you can always use the pick-up at store option to avoid delivery fees.

Shop Smart

Being a savvy shopper can help you save money, no matter what you’re purchasing. When you’re grocery shopping, there are several things you can do to lower your prices.

Buy in Bulk

Many shoppers know that buying food in bulk can save them money but may not be aware of how much. A study run by MagnifyMoney discovered that grocery shoppers saved 25% on average by purchasing in bulk. Buying in bulk also means taking fewer trips to the grocery store, saving you time and stopping you from buying items you see at the store but don’t actually need.

Use Coupons

Saving coupons is another action of a smart shopper. Capital One Shopping research showed that 76% of Americans use digital coupons for groceries, saving an average of $316 per year. Joining your local store’s loyalty program can also equate to saving money over the long run.

Choose Generic Brands

One other smart shopping technique is to go with generic brands when you have a choice. Forgoing brand loyalty in favor of cheaper options can unlock additional savings. More shoppers are taking advantage of private food brands to save money: In 2023, the sales of private brands rose by 6% as buyers tried to make every penny count.

Get Creative in the Kitchen

There are plenty of cheap foods that provide flexibility in the kitchen, and buying them doesn’t mean you’re stuck eating the same thing each day. Rice is a great side dish, but you can also add a few ingredients to make it into fried rice, sushi rolls or rice soup.

Similarly, you can use a can of beans for burritos, chili and stew. One final example is pasta. You can pair pasta with different sauces, use it for casseroles or make pasta salads. Taking any of these ingredients and combining them with your leftovers can also transform a dish and keep your grocery costs down.

