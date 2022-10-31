How I Raised My Income by 300% in 4 Years

My background is in marketing, so I didn't always work as a freelance writer. If you had told a younger version of me that someday I'd get paid to write, I'd have laughed. But I've been a freelance writer for six years now, and it's been a fun and rewarding job.

When I first began freelancing, I was optimistic but concerned about money. My first year as a full-time freelancer was a lot of work, yet my yearly income was meager. It was probably less income than I made while waitressing in college.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

But most businesses don't boom overnight. It takes time to learn and grow when navigating a freelance career, and there will be bumps along the way. Luckily, my freelance income has grown significantly over the years, and I feel as if I'm finally in a comfortable place.

My money situation looks a lot different than it did four years ago. In that time, I grew my income by 300%. Here's how I made that happen.

I worked with clients that valued me

I've written for many brands over the years. But I didn't always get paid well for my work. Over time, I learned that if I wanted to boost my income, I needed to work with the right clients. That meant I needed to prioritize clients that valued me and paid me well for my time and help.

It can be too easy to stick with low-paying work as a freelancer because you need to eat and pay your rent or mortgage. But it's important to remember the value that you bring.

Reaching your personal finance goals will be difficult if you continue to accept low-paying work. Don't be afraid to look for better opportunities. You may need to carve out time every week to do that while continuing to work for lower-paying clients. Otherwise, your income may not change.

I set a schedule and stuck to a routine

As a freelancer, you can control your schedule and choose when you work. But if you're not working, you're not making money.

I learned early on that it benefited me to follow a set work schedule and routine throughout my work week, just like a typical salaried worker. Doing this ensured I completed enough projects and stayed committed to my growth, even on the hard days.

I'm also more productive when I know what to expect and when I follow routines. I feel that working set hours and a set schedule helps me continue to meet my income goals.

I stepped outside of my comfort zone

I also believe that stepping outside my comfort zone helped raise my income by 300%.

Here are four ways I did this:

Raising my rates even when I was nervous how my clients would react. Applying to freelance gigs that seemed above my skill level or impossible to get. Networking with other writers in my field and sharing writing opportunities. Reaching out to brands I knew and loved to offer my writing services.

It feels hard and uncomfortable to try new things and step outside of your comfort zone, but doing so could improve your life.

I became an expert in my field

Some freelance writers work in a particular niche, while others write about many topics. I took on many projects in my early years as a freelancer. While writing about so many things was interesting, the pay I received wasn't great -- because I wasn't regarded as an expert.

I learned it would benefit my bank account if I focused on areas I knew well. I was able to make more money and enjoy my work more by focusing primarily on personal finance and travel writing. This move also helped me attract better-paying work opportunities.

You're not alone if you're a freelancer looking for ways to boost your income. While it may take a lot of work and time, you can take steps to grow your business and increase your income.

If you're going through a tough time, continue to focus on why you decided to become a freelance worker and don't be afraid to make small changes that benefit you. The changes you make will pay off in time.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.