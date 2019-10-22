By Brett Owens

I know youaEURtmve got cash lying around youaEURtmd love to double. Heck, even the most buttoned-down investor wouldnaEURtmt turn down a quick 2X gain.

So letaEURtms go ahead and double your stakeaEUR"and do it safely, too.

Before you ask, no, this isnaEURtmt some wild pot-stock speculation: my 2X money plan only works on companies payingaEUR"and growingaEUR"their dividends. Like the stock IaEURtmll show you shortly, which ballooned its payout 50% in less than three years.

The 2X growth plan weaEURtmll dive into shortly hinges on three strategies I rarely reveal in public (but they wonaEURtmt come as a surprise to my Contrarian Income Report and Hidden Yields members).

LetaEURtms get started with the first part of our plan: it involves short-selling stocks, but not the way you think. WeaEURtmre going to aEURoeplayaEUR short-selling gamblers for low-risk upside and fast payout growth.

Step 1: Follow This Ignored IndicatorA

The key to the first part of our strategy is short interestaEUR"or the percentage of a stockaEURtms float that have been sold short and not yet aEURoecoveredaEURaEUR"in other words aEURoeborrowedaEUR by traders betting against a rise in its price.

Short interest is one of my favorite ways to aEURoetimeaEUR stock buys.

Before we go further, letaEURtms back up and talk a bit about short selling. It involves selling a stock youaEURtmve borrowed, with a commitment to buy it back later, hopefully at a lower price. Your profit lies in the difference between the selling price and the price at which you have to buy the shares back.

ItaEURtms a dangerous move because it can expose you to unlimited losses (as thereaEURtms no limit on how high a stock can rise, while your aEURoeregularaEUR buys can only go to zero).

But donaEURtmt worryaEUR"weaEURtmre not going to aEURoeshortaEUR stocks ourselves. WeaEURtmre going to cash in on short sellersaEURtm greed!

HereaEURtms how: if a stock attracts a lot of short interest and the price rises, the aEURoeshortsaEUR scramble to buy and cover their positions. That can create a feedback loop, where the rising price triggers short covering, driving up the price, triggering more short covering, and so on.

These aEURoesqueezesaEUR can be legendary, like the one that sent Volkswagen soaring 82% in a single day in 2008.

HereaEURtms where we make our move.

A good rule is that short sellers tend to be the most wrong at the extremes, so weaEURtmll look for short interest thataEURtms much higher than usual, then take a aEURoelongaEUR positionaEUR"that is, weaEURtmll simply buy the stock in question.

Step 2: Add a Dividend aEURoeAfterburneraEURA

ThataEURtms not all, though: weaEURtmll give ourselves more upside by purchasing stocks with high short interest and fast dividend growth. ThataEURtms because, as I wrote on September 17, a rising dividend is a aEURoemagnetaEUR on a companyaEURtms share price, pulling it higher as it grows.

NexStar Media Group (NXST), a stock IaEURtmve recommended in my Hidden Yields dividend-growth advisory, demonstrates this one-two punch. ItaEURtms great

aEURoebaitaEUR for our short sellers because itaEURtms one of the biggest local-TV operators in America aEUR

