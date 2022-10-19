How I Organized My Entire House Using Dollar Tree Items

Despite my best efforts, I've amassed a lot of clutter in my house over more than a decade since getting a mortgage and moving in. And the amount of stuff I have only multiplied exponentially once I added kids to my family.

The good news is, the Dollar Tree has a huge array of organizers available for just $1.25 or less. Making use of these dollar store products enabled me to get my entire house in good shape so I know where everything is. And, as a bonus, I was able to spend a fraction of what I would have shelled out if I bought organizers elsewhere. Here's how I did it.

1. I took inventory of items that needed to be organized

My first step was to figure out what I needed to organize. This primarily included toys, kids' clothing, electronic cables, and kitchen items. I also needed to organize my seasonal decor and craft supplies.

I made a big master list of all the things I needed to find spaces for so I could find the right containers to do each job. This helped me prepare to organize my stuff, but it also prevented me from buying storage containers I wouldn't need.

2. I measured the closet and cabinet space in my home

I wanted to make sure my storage was out of sight to eliminate visual clutter. As a result, I measured the cabinet and closet space I had available for Dollar Tree storage bins. Since they have such a huge selection, I wanted to ensure I chose baskets, bins, and packing cubes that would fit perfectly in my space.

3. I matched containers to fit my items and space

Next, I visited the Dollar Tree and loaded up on a whole bunch of products. For example, my local Dollar Tree had large round baskets. These were perfect for organizing toys and seasonal decor items. I now have a basket for fall, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and summer decor. These baskets are lined up perfectly on a shelf in my basement and labeled so I just grab each one as I need to make a decor change. And the best part is that I didn't have to drain my bank account to get a wide array of bins.

My local shop also had packing cubes. These were great for organizing kids' clothing. I have small packing cubes in my kids' drawers to divide up onesies from rompers and socks from undies. I also have large packing cubes where I can keep other clothing of different sizes. For example, my son is wearing 2T clothes, but I have a packing cube with 3T and 4T clothes under my bed that I can pull out as he grows into the next size. Not only does this save space around my house, but it also saves me money, thanks to dollar store deals.

The Dollar Tree also has cable organizers that I love. I've been able to wrap all of my many cables and wires in their organizers and bags so I can keep them labeled and sorted.

These containers solved my biggest home organization problems, so now my space is tidier than it has been in years. I've also purchased some spare containers, so I'm ready as new messes come into my home. Since they cost around $1 each, it was easy to do, and it didn't put much of a dent in my personal finances. Plus, I won't have to let my house get disorganized ever again.

