How I Made Side Income Using ChatGPT

When Elon Musk called ChatGPT “scary good” in a tweet shortly after its late-2022 release, the AI chatbot soared in popularity as the world realized the Tesla chief’s two-word description was no exaggeration.

ChatGPT generates strikingly human replies to user queries that can help with everything from grocery lists to computer code — and it’s also helping side hustlers to hustle a little less.

GOBankingRates spoke to a half-dozen people who have come to rely on ChatGPT in their pursuit of extra income. Here’s how real-world side hustlers are utilizing the impressively authentic AI chat software to earn money on the side.

Better Landing Pages in Much Less Time

Julian Caballero of Advice Tattoo creates landing pages designed for tattoo studios — and AI-based chat has streamlined his business.

“I rely on ChatGPT for about 90% of the process,” said Caballero. “It’s particularly helpful for analyzing which landing pages from other competitors are doing the best, and then using that information to create a winning structure that includes successful patterns from those pages. The best part is that it helps me scale my business by allowing me to work much faster than if I were doing everything manually.”

Finding Just the Right e-Commerce Keywords

Amanda Manera is a part-time physical therapist who founded The Resale Doctor, which sources undervalued clothing for resale on secondhand e-commerce sites. She also publishes a blog under the same name — and she uses ChatGPT for both.

“For the e-commerce side, I use chatGPT to assist with writing descriptions,” said Manera. “It is important that I use valuable keywords and descriptors in order to get my items searchable, found, and purchased by potential buyers. For the blogging side, I use ChatGPT to gain inspiration and quick research and information. Although I always do more research and fact-checking, it is a good place to start. I also use it to gain inspiration for titles, meta descriptions and outlines.”

A Blogger’s Best Friend

Liz Capozzoli runs the dessert recipe blog OwlbBaking.com. It’s been a side hustle for a few years, but ChatGPT has recently transformed her workflow and business.

“I use ChatGPT for creating blog post content and newsletter content, SEO optimization, social media scripts, storyboards and captions, creating posting schedules, and more,” said Capozzoli. “I’ve seen a positive impact in the short time I’ve been using it as I am able to earn extra income by posting more content on my blog through ad and affiliate revenue and improve work with brand sponsorships. Since I still work a nine-to-five full-time job, having the assistance of ChatGPT has been a lifesaver and I can’t live without it.”

Language Barrier? What Language Barrier?

Liz Yang is the co-founder of an HVAC website called Air Smartly. She utilizes ChatGPT’s founding concept — language assistance.

“As a non-native English speaker, I sometimes find it challenging to write grammatically correct sentences that convey my ideas clearly,” said Yang. “However, with the assistance of ChatGPT, my productivity has significantly increased. I can write articles quickly and effortlessly and ask ChatGPT to proofread or revise them to sound just like a native speaker. Moreover, I can rely on ChatGPT to add humor or friendliness to my articles, making them more engaging and enjoyable to read.”

Yang also relies on ChatGPT to create tables quickly based on the data she collects.

“This saves me a considerable amount of time that I can use to focus on other aspects of my work,” she said. “Overall, ChatGPT has become an indispensable tool that helps me enhance the quality of my written content while also streamlining my workflow.”

Content Creation Made Easy

Nina Clapperton is the CEO of She Knows SEO, a digital agency that helps bloggers with search engine optimization. She’s also a travel enthusiast and digital nomad who has lived in 18 countries over the last decade.

She uses ChatGPT to generate ideas, outlines, and drafts for her clients.

“The versatility and efficiency of this technology have allowed me to take on more projects while maintaining the quality and consistency that my clients expect at a super speed,” said Clapperton. “One example is its quick ability to generate content ideas. If I ask it to give me 10 blog post ideas in the traveling niche, I will have 10 new titles in less than a minute instead of me researching the internet to find them.”

The E-Book That Writes Itself

Michael Donovan is the co-founder of the side-hustle-themed site Niche Twins, which he started with his twin brother Keith.

He said ChatGPT has become the pair’s “go-to writing companion for marketing purposes.”

“A favorite anecdote involves using ChatGPT to write a 10,000-word e-book on a niche topic,” said Donovan. “We had doubts, but ChatGPT delivered a well-structured and informative piece in record time. It’s essential to remember that ChatGPT isn’t perfect. Sometimes, it may generate information that could be more up to standard, but that’s where our human touch comes in. A little editing and proofreading go a long way in ensuring the information is polished and ready for consumption.”

