How I Got Rich Without an Inheritance

Have you ever dreamed of becoming rich?

While it can seem like an impossible task, becoming a millionaire isn’t just a dream, but a reality for everyday Americans, even without an inheritance. And while having a rich uncle is nice, learning what it takes to build a high net worth is much more valuable.

See: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Related: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Nate Nead, Principal at Invest.net, shares with us five tips on how to grow your net worth from nothing to millionaire status before you retire. And while some things in this list might feel like common sense, Nate has actually walked the walk to show that these tips work. Here’s how to get rich without an inheritance.

Start a Business

Starting a business is challenging, but it is one of the few ways to earn money that has unlimited income potential. If you want to build real wealth, a business can help you get there quicker than other paths.

“As someone with more than ten years of experience in the business world, I can tell you with confidence that starting and running your own successful business is one of the most reliable ways to build wealth,” says Nead. “With my company bringing in seven figures annually, it’s given me ample opportunities to explore investments such as stocks, cryptocurrency, and real estate.”

Building a business from scratch takes quite a bit of time and effort, but it can be worth it in the long run.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Invest in Stocks (and Diversify)

Once you have locked in a career or built a business that brings in ample income, you need to put any extra funds you have to work. One of the best (and easiest) ways to do this is to invest in the stock market.

Investing in low-cost index funds can help you access the entire market in a single fund, and can grow your money over the long-term. But to speed up the process, taking time to research individual stocks can also result in larger gains.

“When it comes to investing in stocks” says Nead, “I’ve been very meticulous about researching different companies carefully while spreading out my portfolio strategically so as not to expose myself too much to risks.”

Investing in individual stocks can lead to larger gains, but as Nead mentions, you need to be careful to diversify your portfolio into multiple investments and asset classes to lower your overall risk.

Alternative Assets Can Provide Outsized Returns

Investing in the stock market is a great way to build wealth passively, but finding alternative assets can help provide outsized returns. Investing in assets like crypto and real estate have proven big returns over the past decade, but Nead approaches these investments with caution as well.

“Crypto investments have certainly been exciting but they’re not everyone’s cup of tea since their unpredictability can be a bit overwhelming — even if all those juicy potential rewards are on offer.”

So yes, crypto can help build your wealth, but you need to manage your risk appropriately when investing in it.

As for real estate, Nead says that “identifying properties with high appreciation potential and steady rental income streams has proven highly profitable.” The key is to find an undervalued property that can be fixed up and rented out at a competitive rate, giving you the upside of appreciation while also covering your expenses and providing cash flow through monthly rents.

Live Below Your Means

Living on less than you make may seem like common sense, but considering the massive amount of credit card debt in the U.S., following this advice is still a struggle for many. And following Nead’s advice to build a business or create a high income is a good start, if you don’t manage your money well, you still might not be able to get ahead.

“Achieving long-term financial stability and mastering wise saving habits remains crucial over time,” says Nead. “For example; avoiding overspending will help you focus on making meaningful investments instead — giving you an unshakeable foundation upon which you can grow your wealth over time.”

The message is clear; you need to invest in assets that can grow your money, but if you don’t have any extra funds to invest, you won’t build wealth.

Expect Challenges Along The Way

The road to riches isn’t paved in gold, but rather difficulties and challenges. You can’t expect to build meaningful wealth without facing hardships along the way.

“Challenges are inevitable along the way (and anyone who’s trodden this path knows this)” mentions Nead. “However strategic risk-taking coupled with building great relationships within dynamic networks of people has always helped me overcome these challenges and find solutions.”

While these financial challenges can feel overwhelming, Nead says to utilize your network to help you solve these issues. Relationships can help make-or-break your wealth journey, so always remember to invest in people around you, and surround yourself with those who will help you grow.

Bottom Line

Getting rich isn’t an accident. It takes hard work, dedication and an unshakable focus on the future. You need to spend less than you make and invest the difference, being diligent to make sure you are putting your money to work.

If you want to accelerate the journey, you will need to take some strategic risks. Just make sure you have a network of supporters to back you along the way.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How I Got Rich Without an Inheritance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.