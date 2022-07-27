How I Got 50% Off a Big Purchase by Combining a Credit Card Promo With a Prime Day Deal

I told myself I wouldn't participate in Prime Day, and then I did. Can you relate? I purchased my first home three years ago and have been meaning to get a doorbell camera since then. So, I decided to take advantage of Prime Day pricing and finally ordered a video doorbell.

On top of the discounted Prime Day deal, I used a credit card promo to save even more money at checkout. Find out how I was able to get 50% off the regular purchase price.

For many shoppers, Prime Day is an excellent time to score deals on products they've been meaning to buy for a while.

I knew I could save money on a doorbell camera, so I looked at the prices and decided to order the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Usually, this product has a $219.99 price tag. During Prime Day, Amazon discounted the price to $169.99 -- which is a great deal even by itself.

While filling up my shopping cart, I noticed that Amazon had a promotion with American Express that allowed shoppers to save 50% on eligible purchases (for a discount of up to $60) by using their American Express Membership Rewards points to shop.

I'm all for a great deal, so I knew I needed to take advantage of the promotion.

How I combined a deal and promotion to score big savings

So, how did I maximize my savings? As an Amazon Prime member, I could buy the video doorbell for $169.99. I also have an American Express credit card, so I activated the promotion and agreed to use points during the checkout process.

It's worth noting that using American Express Membership Rewards points to buy items on Amazon is a poor redemption choice. I can redeem my points in other ways and get more value out of them -- like transferring my points to a travel partner to score an airline ticket.

However, these promotions usually allow shoppers to use as little as one point to qualify for the promotion. So I used one of my American Express Membership Rewards points and charged the rest of the purchase to an American Express credit card.

By doing this, I got an additional $60 discount on my purchase -- and it only cost me one Amex point. The $219.99 product cost me only $109.99, meaning I saved 50% on the original price.

This promotion offered me an easy way for me to keep more money in my bank account. Maybe shopping on Prime Day wasn't bad for my wallet after all!

Be strategic when shopping online to save more money

We're all looking for ways to save more money in today's economy.

When you shop online, it pays to be strategic. You may be able to get a discounted item and combine other strategies to score a more significant discount or earn more rewards on your purchase. Here are a few ways you can do this:

Take advantage of shop with points promotions (but consider whether it's a worthwhile redemption -- using only one point like I did may be the best move)

Use promo codes and coupon apps to get a bigger discount

Use cash back apps and browser extensions to earn cash back

You might also consider using a rewards credit card to pay for your purchases. You could earn valuable rewards on your spending. If you're in the market for a new credit card, look at our list of best rewards credit cards to find the right card for you.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.