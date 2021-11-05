How I Found the Next Big Thing in Clean Energy Storage

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As someone who has identified 21 different stocks and cryptos that have soared more than 10X over the past six years alone – which works out to about three to four 10X investments per year – I often get asked: What’s your secret? How do you score so many 10X winners?

Source: Shutterstock

Well, as I tell subscribers to my flagship investment research product Innovation Investor, the process behind my stock-picking strategy is very simple. But I’m not going to just talk about my process… I’m going to show it to you in action, so you can see how we are going about finding our next big stock pick in the Clean Energy revolution.

The clean energy revolution has begun in earnest. Most recently, at the G20 Summit in Rome this past weekend, the world’s leading economies announced their most aggressive and serious initiatives yet to tackle global climate change, including an agreement to stop financing coal power plants abroad.

This agreement comes as the U.N. climate summit kicks off this week is Glasgow. Considering the recently announced Build Back Better plan and the G20 announcement, many expect this summit to include some game-changing announcements for the clean energy sector. We agree. We think momentum is building in a big way for the clean energy sector to have an enormous 2022.

It’s not just countries getting serious about the climate change fight. Companies are accelerating their efforts, too. Recently, MasterCard brought in its net zero timeline by 10 years from 2050 to 2040.

What’s more, Microsoft tapped AES to provide renewable energy to its data centers in a sign that the Green Tidal Wave is sweeping across corporate America – even without huge tax incentives, which are coming in 2022 and will accelerate business activity in this sector.

While in the hydrogen world, FuelCell and Exxon expanded their carbon capture tech development project.

But before we talk more about how we found our next big pick in this clean energy megatrend, I want to go over the process that I follow, especially for those who are new to our style of investing. It’s a straight-forward, three-step process for picking stocks:

Step 1: Find an investment megatrend with unstoppable momentum and world-changing potential that will grow by at least 10X in economic value over the next few years.

Step 2: Identify the most innovative companies in that megatrend that project as the industry’s leaders in the future.

Step 3: Of those innovative leaders, invest in the ones with the most scalable business models. They will be able to most effectively turn their huge revenues into huge profits – and huge shareholder gains.

That’s it. It’s that simple.

To be sure, a lot of research and work goes into each step. My team and I spend hours, days, weeks, months, and even years analyzing companies, industries, business models, technologies, and more.

But it all ties back to this simple three-step process:

Find a world-changing megatrend… Find the most innovative companies in that megatrend… Invest in the ones with the most scalable business models.

The point of me saying this is to illustrate that investing doesn’t have to be that hard. In fact, in my experience, it’s not that hard.

You don’t need super complex trading models. You don’t need to be able to read candle-stick charts and know all the technical indicators. You don’t need to use risky options. You don’t need to risk it all on penny stocks or “pup coins.”

Instead, all you need is some money, some imagination, some discipline, and most importantly, some patience. You need to believe in the future; you need to let go of the past. You need to see what will be there – not what is there. And you need to invest in tomorrow.

That’s what we do at Innovation Investor. That’s what I’ve done my whole professional career. And that’s what I highly recommend you do if you’re looking to make good money in the stock market.

Enough talk, though – let’s see this process in action.

Step 1: Find an investment megatrend that’s going to change the world and grow by 10X or more over the next few years.

One industry that fits that description? Energy storage.

The world is pivoting toward clean energy production. I’m talking solar, wind, hydrogen, etc. Today, about 37% of the world’s installed energy capacity is renewable, up from 30% in 2017. Our modeling suggests that number will climb toward 95% by 2050, with most of that growth coming in the 2020s as the world gets serious about decarbonization amid shifting legislation, falling costs, and improving technology.

But, as you’ve probably heard before, there is one major problem with these renewable energy sources: They’re intermittent.

That is, the sun doesn’t shine every day, nor does it shine at all hours of the day. And, when it’s not shining, there’s no guarantee that the wind is blowing. By themselves, clean energy sources cannot power the world at all times of the day, all days of the week, and all weeks of the years. It’s scientifically impossible. They need help.

Energy storage is that help.

Energy storage technologies allow humans to store excess solar and wind energy in things like batteries, so that the energy can be deployed when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, thereby enabling continuous power output at all times.

So, let me state this clearly…

Clean energy can power the world, but only with the enormous help of energy storage solutions.

As I said earlier, the world is going to be powered by clean energy one day. That’s an inevitability. Want to still have a planet to call home in 50 years? We need solar, wind, and hydrogen. It’s that simple.

So, if that is an inevitability, then it is also an inevitability that the world will have a lot of energy storage capacity by 2050.

At the end of 2020, global installed energy storage capacity measured about 24 GWh, which according to our analysis, means less than 1% of renewable energy production in the world is backed by energy storage.

That’s unfeasible. By 2030, most experts – including us – believe that the energy storage market will grow to upward of 800GWh of capacity. That’s a 33X gain in 10 years.

So… let’s go back to our process…

Again, the first step is to find an investment megatrend that’s going to change the world and grow by at least 10X.

Energy storage is going to change how we power our world, and the market is going to grow by more than 30X by 2030.

Consider that a “check.”

For the second step, we find the most innovative companies in the energy storage market. Then, for the third step, we invest in the companies with the most scalable business models.

Well, over the past several weeks, my team and I have done a thorough analysis of this market, running through all the players in the space. We’ve filtered those companies through steps 2 and 3.

After all of that, we’re left with one company – one stock pick that we think is the best play on the energy storage market that is ready to soar more than 30X over the next decade.

And guess what? We’re going to exclusively unveil that explosive stock pick to our Innovation Investor subscribers after the market closes today.

Trust me. This is a reveal you don’t want to miss. This single stock could be the key to unlocking your financial freedom.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post How I Found the Next Big Thing in Clean Energy Storage appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.