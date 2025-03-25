How Is Huntington Bancshares' Stock Performance Compared to Other Regional Bank Stocks?

With a market cap of $22.4 billion , Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN ) is a diversified regional bank holding company serving customers across multiple states. Huntington delivers its services through a robust network of branches, ATMs, digital platforms, and customer call centers, providing personalized banking experiences for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks and Huntington Bancshares fits this criterion perfectly. Through The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates, HBAN offers a wide range of financial services, including commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets solutions.

Active Investor:

The regional bank holding company has experienced a 16.8% decline from its 52-week high of $18.44 . HBAN has seen its shares decline 6.7% over the past three months, slightly lagging behind the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF's ( IAT ) 6.2% drop during the same period.

In the longer term, HBAN's shares have dipped 5.7% on a YTD basis, just below IAT's 5.2% decline. However, Huntington Bancshares has gained 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outpacing IAT's 14.2% return over the same period.

HBAN has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year, suggesting a bullish price trend. But, the stock has recently slipped below both moving averages.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares rose over 1% on Jan. 17 following the release of strong Q4 2024 earnings results. The company reported a more than two-fold increase in quarterly profit, driven by robust capital markets performance and higher net interest income (NII). Capital markets and advisory fees surged 74% to $120 million, while wealth and asset management revenue increased 8% to $93 million, significantly contributing to overall earnings. The bank posted a profit of $0.34 cents per share and revenue net of interest expense of around $2 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations .

Additionally, Huntington's net interest income (NII) rose 6% to $1.4 billion, and the company projected 2025 NII growth of 4% to 6%, further fueling investor optimism.

However, in comparison, rival M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) has outperformed HBAN, declining 2.4% on a YTD basis and experiencing a rise of 29% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite HBAN's underperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $19.03 .

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.