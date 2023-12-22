How HR Leaders Can Prepare for 401(k) Activism

If you’re an HR leader, you may have been asked by an employee to provide fossil free options in your organizations 401(k) or 403(b). For many years, the consensus was that fossil fuel free options were fiduciarily irresponsible.

If this has happened to you, you’ve found yourself in a pickle: You’re responsible for your employees’ best interest, and yet they are telling you their best interest.

The kicker is that because we are not on track to solve climate change (as of the time of this writing), American citizens are organizing to stop the money pipeline for fossil fuels. There’s been the university endowment movement and the lawsuits there, there’s been the activist action at Vanguard. And lately, there’s even been shareholder activism at Microsoft and Campbell’s asking for climate risk to be included in fund options.

That can be easy to dismiss, but the wrinkle is that fossil fuels have been the lagging economic sector for the last ten years. And now divestment groups are publishing reports making people aware of the financial sacrifices we may be making by investing in fossil fuels. Just look at the Climate Safe Pension Network’s report on eight Pension Funds having a $21 billion shortfall because they did NOT divest.

That trend may accelerate, especially after we had a global, unanimous agreement to accelerate “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science” as part of the recent COP28 stocktake, page 5, 28(d).

Kathy Mulvey, Accountability Campaign Director, Climate and Energy at Union of Concerned Scientists pointed out that above comment, and she added: “When we’re looking a decade or more into the future, the fossil fuel industry continues to threaten our health and safety, but fossil fuel companies continue to bet on fossil fuels, which is risky economically and financially.”

This pickle has gotten even bigger. Add to this, there’s the legal ruling that you can include funds with different investing philosophies in the same asset class.

While that’s historically been between passive funds and active, the DoL has opened the door for ESG and the Wagner Law Group opines that climate funds can be included as long as its primary view is around financial performance. I had a chance to ask Marcia Wagner of the Wagner Law Group about her legal opinion and her succinct quote covers this best: “Sustainable investing is an evolving best practice under ERISA.”

Talking about it from an ERISA standpoint is important, but let’s give an example. There were a ton of tech layoffs in 2023. Many of those were related to sustainability, the job description for the type of employee who would have asked an HR leader like you for fossil fuel free options.

Let’s say they have been working for 10 years, ending on December 8, 2023. And they were defaulted into a Vanguard Target Date Fund for 2050 (making this easy because the allocation wouldn’t have changed over that time), that would mean:

(As of Dec. 8, 2022)

Energy, fossil fuels, is a clear laggard over that time. After seeing that, it makes sense why a climate or ESG lens might be a valuable add to your fund lineup.

Sure, the reasons the employee may have asked historically have been on an ethical basis, but the economy has changed a lot and this approach can make smart financial sense. As a fiduciary, it is okay to add a new investment philosophy to your fund lineup so long as you document the rationale clearly and do it because you believe it could credibly outperform.

John Sohn of the Wagner Law Group had this to add: “The DOL rulemaking has... an addition when the rules finalize, which says that a plan sponsors and fiduciaries can take into account the preferences of their employees and they specifically cite how if they believe that having preferred options in the 401(k) lineup increases participation or they expect that to happen, that's a favorable fact that they can take into account.

The step then comes at the investment committee level, where you may want to update your investment policy statement, and document the reasoning for the change and the processes you want to put in place. Many HR leaders use investment advisors and retirement plan consultants for this role. In updating this process and the funds included, you may want to make sure you are providing employees the ability to make a portfolio from that investment style.

These investment committee decisions can be complex.

Remember, it is explicitly okay to grant access to multiple investment philosophies in your 401(k) plan. Some of your employees may want access to a climate-focused or ESG investment philosophy. It’s your job to ask first, “is it ok if we include access to this investment philosophy? Can we see a credible argument of why it would outperform others?” And if yes, then ask: “what are the best performing funds for that asset class?”

The next step up is to have fully divested options worthy of a portfolio. That might mean a divested broad market equity fund, a climate fund (the Wagner Law Group issued procedures to incorporate them in their opinion letter), and a bond option.

The step above that is to have default worthy options. As of this writing, this means creating model portfolios that many recordkeepers enable to be the default. There’s no fossil fuel-free target date funds… yet. But it’s true that a sustainable, fossil fuel free default is possible. HR leaders can’t hide behind that one.

Don’t worry if you’re not perfect. Even the Union of Concerned Scientists, a group who is aware of the transition away from fossil fuels and quoted in this article, offers a fossil fuel light equity option but still has an estimated $6 million invested in fossil fuels. This is about creating a plan right for your company and employees.

Regardless of the plan you create, it’s helpful to educate your employees about that change. A good way to make that education relatable is to give them another primer on smart investing, and help them understand the reasons why a participant might pick an investment philosophy over another, and how to construct a portfolio.

From here, you may have an updated plan that potentially neutralizes the challenges that are accelerating in 401(k) activism, all because you’ve been thinking through the plan in the best interest of plan participants. That just seems to make fiduciary sense.

