How HR Leaders Can Plan for the 'Great Return'

By Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob

If you were to ask me six months ago, “What’s next for HR?” I may have given you a different answer. But now, I’m sure. It’s the Great Return. Why? After six months of sifting through current data, virtual talks and conferences, and meetings with customers and market experts, I’ve come to the conclusion that the Great Return is about to hit us—and hit us hard (for those not prepared).

The Great Return will focus on keeping and retaining current staff and what HR needs to be done to bring in new hires. Here are some of the main points an HR team should consider. With a bit of preparation, they will greatly improve the employee experience to be inclusive, productive, and beneficial to all.

Retain your people

Let me start by saying that every company should look at how they can retain the people they have. HR teams can do this by updating and refreshing a few core HR functions, like policies and benefits, to better fit the new world of work and company growth. Here are a few easy wins to get you started.

People flexibility

People want flexibility in how they work–not only with days in the office but also with hours. Flexibility allows people to achieve a work-life balance by eliminating commute times and giving them time with family. We conducted a survey of the U.S. workforce and it showed that 56% of employees at midsize companies would quit if their employer didn't offer flexible hours and location options. 66% felt as though going back to the office five days a week would impact their success.

With burnout being a top reason why people resign, this should be thought out carefully. Try bringing employee data to the table for decision-making by taking surveys and asking your people what they think.

New policies

Now that you have the data create a new policy around WFH that can be sent to employees to let them know that you listen to their feedback and understand their needs. It’s also important to let them know that guidelines have been set to foster productivity, align expectations, and allow the business to continue.

For instance, at Hibob, we created a remote work policy that we now offer to our people. Based on our own experience and people surveys, we learned that there are many benefits from working remotely—from productivity to balancing work and personal life. So we developed some guidelines, formalized the policy, and now give our people the opportunity to work from anywhere for up to two months (with proper managerial permissions and following the guidelines) while still maintaining and supporting our business needs. It’s a win-win situation for all.

Strong benefits

Now is the time to go over the benefits you offer your people and make sure they are up to the standard (and beyond, if possible). It’s not only about healthcare, but also about investing in people further—whether it’s through training, mental health benefits, or other perks that help improve the people experience and peoples’ lives on a higher level.

For example, if you have an HR tech platform in place for compensation management, you can easily take another look at the salary and benefits for certain people. Top employees can be proactively targeted with a compelling offer to keep them in the company (rather than waiting for them to get an offer elsewhere first). Better to be proactive than reactive. Remember, you can’t give new joiners salaries that far exceed current employees, or they will get frustrated and move on.

Ready, set, scale

HR also needs to be ready for new people joining the company. Mid-sized businesses will continue to grow, so this will be no small task for some of you and should be planned strategically with the proper resources and infrastructure.

Technology

Invest in HR technology that makes onboarding new joiners into the culture easier. This isn’t only for administrative processes but also for culture building. Having a good system in place will help you grow at scale while retaining your culture. Make sure you can see a holistic view of your people to ensure data accuracy and efficiency. Reporting on the numbers and backing up your decisions will become more crucial as the year begins.

Engaging tools that go beyond basic data requirements and allow for your people to recognize and celebrate their peers, highlight their hobbies and interests, and learn about others in the company will welcome newcomers and bring people together—no matter if they’re working in the office, from home, or anywhere else.

Act inclusive

It’s time to put your DE&I front and center and truly show what the company is doing for diversity and inclusion. Start by asking prospective people what their pronouns are and include these in spoken and written communication. Then make every effort to use the correct pronoun and don’t make assumptions about a person’s pronouns.

At Hibob, we use our own platform, bob, to create an inclusive workplace by allowing our people to select their pronouns directly in their people profile during the pre-boarding process. These can be applied to personalize onboarding and used in their profiles for others to see and use. HR managers can also report on gender demographics to make sure they are meeting their goals for DE&I.

Everyone is in the driver seat

Today, driving culture and retention in your company is just as much the role of the managers as the HR team. Since managers have more contact with people, they will play a critical role in the retention and re-recruiting initiatives of each employee.

Companies should consider manager training sessions, especially as generational gaps exist in management and working styles. Managers will become key players in making the employee experience a better one.

Results from our recent global survey of mid-sized companies found that 66% of managers took a more active role in developing culture and protecting wellbeing since the start of the pandemic. Almost half of the respondents indicated their team leader has been most helpful in transitioning to a remote or hybrid work environment.

Summary

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year, it’s that things keep changing. We must put processes and infrastructure in place that can shift when we detect a trend, change as fluctuations happen, and keep pace with the new HR in the industry. This is the year to bring in the right HR tech to improve the employee experience, allow managers to connect and grow their teams, and give HR the insights and data they need to make data-backed decisions while growing the business.

About HiBob

HiBob is a modern HR platform designed for modern business. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, Bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 1,500 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.HiBob.com

