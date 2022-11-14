How High Will Savings Rates Go in 2023?

If you have some cash in an online, high-yield savings account, you may have been pleasantly surprised in 2022 by your interest rate steadily rising. You might be wondering what 2023 savings rates will be like. Will this trend toward higher interest rates continue? How high might savings rates in 2023 go?

Let’s take a look at some savings rate fundamentals and make a prediction about how high savings rates might go in 2023.

The Federal Funds Rate

If you followfinancial news you’re probably familiar with the federal funds rate. This rate is set by the Federal Open Market Committee and is the target rate banks use when lending excess reserves to each other overnight.

In the United States, the federal funds rate impacts most other interest rates, including yields on U.S. treasury securities, mortgage rates, credit card interest rates and the APYs paid on savings accounts. You can find historical data on the federal funds rate on the St. Louis Federal Reserve’s website.

Statements made by members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in late 2022 indicate that the Federal Reserve intends to continue raising rates in 2023, but that those increases will be tempered as inflation wanes.

In late 2022, the Federal Reserve projected that its funds rate will be between 3.9% and 4.9% in 2023. This is an important data point that can indicate the expected trend of savings interest rates in 2023.

Savings National Rate Caps

Another important data point to consider when predicting where APYs on savings accounts might go is the savings national rate cap. Savings rates in the U.S. are subject to national rate caps, imposed by the FDIC as of December 15, 2020. These rate caps are calculated from the “national rate,” which is the higher of the following:

Average of interest rates paid by depository institutions, plus 75 basis points

120% of the current yield on similar U.S. treasury obligations, plus 75 basis points

In the past year, the treasury rate calculation has determined the national rate cap. While these rate caps only apply to “less than well-capitalized institutions,” as determined by the FDIC, they are likely to temper the broader rise in interest rates on U.S. savings accounts, as the more risky institutions will not be able to bid up interest rates.

In the recent past, the average rates on savings accounts have been well below the national rate caps on savings accounts. But the best online savings accounts and rates tend to be slightly below the FDIC’s rate cap.

Making a Prediction

As of November 2022, the average APY of the five highest-yielding savings accounts from the Forbes Advisor list of best online savings accounts was 3.36%, which was 88% of the most recently published national rate cap. Assuming that this ratio holds and the federal reserve’s rate predictions for 2023 are accurate, you can expect the best rates on savings accounts will reach between 4.77% and 5.83% in 2023.

Where To Put Your Money

If you’re looking to invest your money in the medium term and are willing to trade some liquidity for a guaranteed interest rate and slightly higher returns, here are a few alternatives to high-yield savings accounts.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

If you don’t mind tying up some money for a few months to a few years, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be a great way to accrue more interest than you’d collect with a high-yield savings account. Currently, the best CD rates for one-year terms are 100 basis points—or 1%—above savings account APYs at the best banks.

Keep in mind that CDs have early withdrawal penalties, so if there is a chance you may need to access your money, you might want to consider a high-yield savings account. Another option is to purchase shorter-term CDs that offer rollover or renewal options, in which your CD is automatically used to purchase a new, similar CD at prevailing interest rates. Many banks offer three-month and six-month CDs.

Short-Term Bond Funds and ETFs

A short-term bond fund invests in bonds and other types of debt securities with maturities of three years or less. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in short-term bonds are available from all major brokerage houses and are often part of retirement plans, such as 401(k)s. If you want to maintain liquidity or you’d like the option to trade with some frequency, choose an ETF, as many mutual funds have policies against excessive trading.

U.S. Treasuries

U.S. Treasury bills can also be a viable short-term investment, as Treasurys are available with maturities of 4, 8, 13, 17, 26 and 52 weeks. Treasurys can be purchased directly from the U.S. Treasury through TreasuryDirect or through a bank, broker or dealer.

Treasurys are marketable securities, which can be bought or sold. But if you intend to trade securities, you should purchase them through a broker or dealer, as Treasurys purchased directly must be held for at least 45 days before transferring or selling them.

Bottom Line

The federal funds rate impacts interest rates throughout the economy, including the interest rates paid by banks on savings account deposits. Based on the predictions published by the Federal Reserve, it is probable that the interest rates on the best high-yield online savings accounts will reach between 4.77% and 5.83% in 2023.

