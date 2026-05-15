How High Oil Prices are Supporting BP's Energy Operations

The price of West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude is trading at more than the $100-per-barrel mark. The high price is being backed by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) in its latest short-term energy outlook projected WTI at $85.68 per barrel this year, higher than $65.40 last year. A highly favorable pricing environment for the commodity is likely to continue supporting BP plc's BP exploration and production activities, which derive a significant proportion of its earnings.

The British energy major’s production outlook seems bright, thanks to major discoveries. On its latestearnings call BP mentioned that since the beginning of 2025, it has made 14 discoveries. BP said Bumerangue appears to be a very large oil discovery, estimated at around 8 billion barrels in place, though further appraisal work is needed to determine how much can actually be extracted and commercialized.

Given the prevailing high crude pricing environment and key discoveries, the British energy giant’s overall upstream business outlook, both in the near and long terms, seems highly encouraging.

Will XOM & COP Also Gain From High Oil Prices?

Like BP, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and ConocoPhillips COP will benefit from the ongoing strength in oil prices. Let’s delve a little deeper.

With COP generating a significant proportion of revenues from crude oil, the high price of the commodity is extremely favorable for the leading oil and gas exploration and production company, much like other energy giants such as XOM and BP.

The upstream energy giant also has low-cost drilling opportunities across Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken that could be successfully developed over two decades. Thus, the outlook for ConocoPhillips’ upstream operations looks highly profitable.

To provide a glimpse of ExxonMobil’s upstream assets, the company has a massive footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. Thus, XOM is also well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing high commodity prices.

BP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BP have gained 48.2% over the past year, surpassing the industry’s 41.2% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 3.27X. This is below the broader industry average of 6.59X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.