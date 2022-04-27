How high interest rates go will depend on economy, inflation outlook -BoC governor

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada needs higher interest rates, though how high those rates go will depend on how the economy responds and how the outlook for inflation evolves, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

"The economy needs higher rates and can handle them," Macklem told a Senate committee, reiterating recent comments. "How high rates go will depend on how the economy responds and how the outlook for inflation evolves."

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.